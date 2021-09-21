Conep: research on proxalutamide with 200 dead has been expanded without authorization

× Reproduction/Facebook

In the complaint to the PGR, the Research Ethics Committee informs that the endocrinologist Flávio Cadegiani did not report the increase from 294 to 645 Covid patients in the research with the use of proxalutamide, nor the inclusion of seven hospitals in the proposed protocol. The agency called for the opening of an investigation into the death of 200 people.

“In that study there was a high rate of Serious Adverse Events (SAE), grade 5, with an outcome of death (deaths), which occurred during the conduct of the study, evidenced in an extensive list of events presented to Conep”, says the complaint.

as we registered earlier, initially Cadegiani reported the deaths of 170 people, then this number increased to 178, until a third version reported 200 deaths in total. The researcher, however, did not present a critical analysis for understanding the “direct cause of death” or its relationship to the drug.

Conep emphasizes that “there was no authorization extendable to other existing research centers” is that “the increase in the number of research participants and the increase in the number of research participant recruitment centers represent modifications to the originally approved protocol”.

“In the documents presented, kidney and liver failure were reported as the cause of the deaths that occurred. Elevated rates of kidney and liver failure are seen in critically ill intensive care patients and, according to the previous report sent to Conep, the study did not include patients with these conditions, leaving incomprehensible the reason for the lack of questions from the research team to the high rate of occurrences, as well as the pattern of repetition of adverse events“, informs the document.

Cadegiani, in a note to O Antagonista, claimed that the number of 294 patients was “minimum of research participants, not maximum”. He said that “the survey followed all the strictest ethical principles, in addition to meeting all the necessary formalities”.

The endocrinologist, who is also the creator of the methodology used in the TrateCov application, claims that a “in-depth” analysis of the 200 deaths was carried out. “The deaths were due to Covid-19, and not due to the study medication, which did not replace the standard protocol of hospitals. The experimental medication was only added to the normal medication, standard for each hospital.”

read here the full report and the full position of the doctor.

