Confirmed for Brazil, BMW i4 and iX have early release

Willing to accelerate the energy transition, the BMW announces that it will anticipate the launch of electric vehicles BMW i4 and iX for November in Europe. In addition, the German brand officially confirmed the arrival of the models in Brazil, which should take place right after the European launch.

Both were designed from scratch as electric vehicles and BMW emphasizes that their main sales arguments are based on issues such as wide range, cutting-edge technology, quick recharge and sustainability, both in construction and throughout their useful life.

“The electric revolution is in our DNA and now it starts another phase in Brazil, accelerating even more the Pleasure of Electric Driving in the country”, says Roberto Carvalho, Commercial Director of BMW in Brazil. “The new BMW iX and i4 come with a focus on the desires of Brazilian customers who love technology, design and sports, now also electric. This is the first step in a new electric revolution”, reinforces the executive.



Pioneering, the BMW i4 M50 is the first all-electric model created by the BMW M division, a Gran Coupé equipped with an electric power train that delivers 544 hp and 81 kgfm of torque, poured into all four wheels. However, BMW highlights that most of the torque is concentrated at the rear, to preserve the tradition of the brand’s models.

Performance is the strong point, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds while autonomy with a load goes to 510 km by the WLTP cycle, with average energy consumption between 19 and 24 kWh/100 km.

Below the M50 sports car, the brand will also offer the BMW i4 eDrive40, which has 340 hp and 42.8 kgfm of torque, figures that guarantee acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds – the traction is rear-wheel drive . Highlight for broader autonomy, 590 km by WLTP cycle and declared consumption between 16 and 20 kWh/100 km, a number that is close to smaller vehicles.

Enabled for ultra-fast charging stations, the i4 works with up to 200 kW – in ideal conditions this represents the possibility of recharging the batteries from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes.



The BMW iX is the electric SUV that mixes visual concepts from the X5, X6 and X7 combustion models. With an emphasis on construction in light and resistant materials, the zero-emission model will be available in two versions, both with all-wheel drive.

The iX xDrive 50 delivers 523 hp and 78 kgfm, enough for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, with consumption between 19.8 and 23 kWh/100 km. THE version autonomy is 630 km by the WLTP cycle.

Entry model, the iX xDrive 40 has 326 hp and maximum torque of 64.2 kgfm, which guarantee acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. Power consumption is between 19.4 and 22.5 kWh/100 km and the range is 425 km (WLTP).

Soon, BMW promises to offer an even more powerful top version, the BMW iX M60, with power exceeding 600 hp.

With ample space for five people, the interior is dominated by the curved dashboard that integrates the 12.3-inch instrument panel and the 14.9-inch centerpiece. In the name of tradition, the dashboard faces slightly towards the driver.

Featured in terms of technology, the new i4 and iX electric vehicles will debut the new iDrive 8 operating system. Customizable, the ID8 screens have high resolution and rely on an intuitive interface and easy to see information. Items such as the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant (Intelligente Personal Assistant), 5G and cameras that work together with the assistant to facilitate parking maneuvers will not be left out.

