Congress resists Bolsonaro’s project that facilitates dissemination of fake news

BRASILIA — Formally presented at the end of yesterday afternoon, the government’s project that makes the fight against fake news difficult is already facing resistance in Congress. The text was sent after a Provisional Measure (MP) with the same content was returned by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and also barred by the Supreme Court (STF).

Pacheco and Lira spoke in a formal manner on the matter. The assessment among deputies and senators is that the topic has already been addressed in recently approved projects — such as the one that repealed the National Security Law (LSN) —, in addition to being debated in a working group that analyzes a proposal based on a premise Opposite: while the text defended by President Jair Bolsonaro makes it difficult for platforms to remove content, the project already under discussion seeks to limit the spread of disinformation, punishing those responsible.

In the text that replaced the LSN, for example, there is a punishment for the dissemination of “facts known to be untrue”. The legislation proposed by the government changes the Marco Civil da Internet and restricts the possibilities of content moderation by platforms. For deputy Paulinho da Força, president of Solidarity, there will be extreme difficulties for the government.

— (Chance) None (to pass).

“More depth”

Yesterday, Lira hinted that the matter will be discussed by the working group that is already analyzing a project that deals with the fight against false news. In the Chamber, the newsroom is under the supervision of deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), who is in favor of regulation to prevent cases of fake news.

— Unlike the Provisional Measure, (the bill) will undergo all the scrutiny of the Chamber and Senate, so that it even serves as an incentive for the commission that has been working on this issue for some time, a few months, to finish its work in more depth. So that we can have a law that gives comfort to everyone, to avoid these excesses that have been practiced on the internet,” said Lira.

Pacheco also considered that a bill is the “own way” for presenting any amendments to the Marco Civil da Internet. For him, Bolsonaro had “some right” to forward the text after the MP was returned by Congress. He also remembered the project reported by Orlando Silva.

— We have to protect our families from the evil that is the misuse of the internet, spreading lies and fake news — declared the president of the Senate.

Bolsonaro’s initiative in sending the project gained the immediate adhesion of Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who is in office due to the President’s trip to New York.

– In our view, the government, this issue of internet platforms regulating what can or cannot be published is somewhat disorganized – said Mourão.