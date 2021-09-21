Copel (CPLE6) rises 5% isolated on Ibovespa after billionaire dividend

Business

THE Copel (CPLE6) leads in the beginning of the afternoon of this Monday (20), with an appreciation of around 5% since the beginning of the trading session. There are few companies on the rise. The day on the Stock Exchange is one of losses: the Ibovespa continues to operate in the negative, around 3%. Investors assess uncertainties over monetary policy decisions this week and the possibility of collapse in China’s real estate sector.

Last Friday (17) Copel announced the payment of R$ 1,436,638,550.91 in dividends and interest on equity (JCP), which drives the company’s rise in the midst of a chaotic day.

On the same day, the state company informed that it will not exercise preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro’s shareholding in Compagas.

The concessionaire responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in the state of Paraná has as shareholders, in addition to Copel (with a 51% stake), Gaspetro and Mitsui, each with a 24.5% stake.

These two events are the pivots of the rise of Copel shares, which are isolated in the index while other stocks fall sharply.

Understand why only Copel goes up strong on the floor

Currently, the Ibovespa falls 3.39% amid an international tension that knocks stock exchanges on all continents and raises concerns of a more intense crisis in the coming months.

The root of the decline comes from the threat of a default of US$300 billion by Evergrande, China’s second-largest developer. This can cause a new collapse in the financial system and shake up the Chinese market, influential on international exchanges — especially considering that UBS, BlackRock, Ashmores and other institutions make up the Chinese giant’s list of creditors.

Evergrande’s shares have already fallen more than 83% this year, and bring down the Hong Kong stock market, which is down 12% in 2021. You can read about the company’s imbroglio here.

“What we have is China increasing the regulatory pressure a lot and more news of the difficulties of the biggest Chinese developer, Evergrande, which impacted commodities. A “bomb” in the expectations of “Faria Lima” detonated by the noises of Brasília, which ended with the latest optimists regarding the possibility of reforms in the short term (at least before the electoral period)”, analyzes Pedro Serra, Research manager at Activates Investments.

In the opening of the market, the Copel already presented an increase of more than 4%, followed by shares of other electric companies such as Energisa (ENGI11) and Eletrobras (ELET6), which have now reverted to a fall and follow the trend of the index.