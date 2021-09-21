Copenhagen leads among the safest cities in the world; see the list | International Destinations

Pixabay/iG Assembly Copenhagen, Toronto and Singapore are the three safest cities in the world

Summary The capital of Denmark ranked first as the safest destination in the world, with 84.2 points out of 100.

Tokyo, for example, had the best score in terms of health, especially during the pandemic period.

Hong Kong had the highest points, among all other cities, in terms of infrastructure security.

Security in the world’s big cities is one of the most discussed topics in meetings with leaders from various countries. In Brazil, for example, there is no capital where the population really feels safe. Every year, the Economist Intelligence Unit examines different factors that affect city life and ranks which are the safest places in the world to live and visit.

To arrive at the names of the 10 safest in the world, the survey separated five categories that reflect on security: digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental. In total, 60 different cities were analyzed and Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, ranked first as the safest destination in the world, with 84.2 points out of 100. The European metropolis stood out more in personal safety, which analyzed crime and the justice system, along with corruption and potential terrorism.

Toronto, Canada, was in second place and scored 82.2 points, leaving Singapore in third place, with 80.7. Sydney scored the highest in digital, covering internet access, privacy and cyber security. The Japanese capital, Tokyo, came out on top in health security, which examines access to healthcare, mental health systems and pandemic response.

Infrastructure safety, on the other hand, refers to all sorts of elements, from transport safety and pedestrian ease of use to disaster management and water supply. Hong Kong got the highest score in this area.

10th place – Stockholm, Sweden

From a small medieval town on Lake Mälaren that marks the beginning of an archipelago of 24,000 islands and islets in the Baltic Sea, it has become a modern, progressive and liberal European metropolis (same sex marriages are accepted!). The city is spread over 14 islands and crossed by canals and bridges. It has beautiful historic buildings in pastel colors and gardens as green as the Djurgården. As for culture, no comment is needed: there are 100 art galleries and 70 museums.

Through the streets, Stockholm presents buildings that are exponents of modern architecture. And, in the stores, it shows the typical products of the country, among them, crystals, wooden furniture and handicrafts. To top it off, it has excellent tourist infrastructure in the areas of hospitality and gastronomy.

9th place – Melbourne, Australia

shutterstock Melbourne will enchant you, whether with its nightlife or with the pure and simple cultural experience it provides

It’s rare to find a Melbourne resident who doesn’t like the city, on the contrary, they are in love with it. And there are plenty of reasons for that. Victoria’s capital and the country’s largest city is a melting pot of culture. For starters, it has the largest Greek community outside of Athens. Chinese, Italian, Vietnamese and Lebanese immigrants also left their marks. Because of its population – and architecture – so diverse, tourists even forget they are in Australia.

With about 3 million inhabitants, Melbourne grew with the discovery of gold, in the 1850s. And today it is at the top of the list of tourist destinations with good options for shopping, restaurants, clubs and cafes. Maybe that’s why it is considered one of the best cities in the world to live.

8th place – Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Unsplash Hong Kong

The city of Hong Kong is known as a tourist and consumer paradise in the world. The region returned to China’s dominance in 1997 and more and more mainland Chinese traveled to Hong Kong, boosting the local tourism sector and boosting the local economy. This is one of the four pillars of the economy there and the growth in visitors has forced local residents to study Mandarin to meet this demand.

Among the main attractions of the country are the island of Lantau, which used to be inhabited only by fishermen and which maintains a calm pace of life. The city is also the birthplace of Disneyland, which opened in 2005, which has many elements of Chinese culture, such as the application of feng shui rules in all planning.

7th place – Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington/Reuters Preview of the Hobbit trilogy in Wellington drew 100,000 fans

New Zealand’s capital is also the second most populous in the country. It is home to restaurants, cafes, craft breweries and various attractions that contribute to the city’s modern vibe.

6th place – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ducs Amsterdam Also called the Garden of Europe, the Keukenhof Park is the place that gathers the largest amount of flowers in the world.

Below the sea line, full of canals and perfect for cycling, Amsterdam, or Amsterdam, attracts the attention of travelers and famous people who love art, a good beer and want to experience the freedom of the country, which even frees up the use of marijuana recreational.

With lively nightlife, art museums and a lot of modernity, Amsterdam brings together several different activities for those who want to enjoy everything from one place. To visit the city or any other point in the Netherlands (Netherlands), the best time is in the warm months of the northern hemisphere. From March to October, when there is spring to the end of summer.

5th place – Tokyo, Japan

Unsplash Tokyo: Curiosities and highlights of the Japanese capital

The Japanese capital is one of the most coveted destinations for those who love technology. The city, which has the busiest crosswalk in the world. With more than 13 million inhabitants, Tokyo is known for being one of the most organized and welcoming capitals in the world and rich in culture. Another strong point is its gastronomy and, in this city, there are some of the best restaurants in the world.

A large metropolis with a contagious atmosphere, but which also offers havens of peace and tranquility, with a great contact with nature, through magnificent sanctuaries, great for renewing energy and learning more about the local tradition.

4th place – Sydney, Australia

reproduction sydney

Sydney was once considered one of the most unparalleled cities in the “world” due to the unique beauty of the place. The city also has many natural and man-made beauty and for this reason it is called “one of the most loved cities in Australia”. Among the sights are the harbour, hidden beaches, the Sydney Opera House and the Harbor Bridge .

3rd place – Singapore, Singapore

Getty Images 10 best destinations for 2015

Singapore has a very rich and delicious cuisine. This small and recent country in the south of Malaysia has, among its highlights, a very wide gastronomic scene and with such a rich concept of street food that even international conventions are held there. The city is so organized in this matter that the so-called Hawker Centers were created, which are street food centers where merchants have a structure to sell their products.

2nd place – Toronto, Canada

Disclosure/NR-7 Communication Toronto is also among the most popular destinations

Canada is one of the favorite countries of Brazilians for courses abroad. According to the Selo Belta 2019 Market Survey, the country has been a leader in the sector for 14 years and continues to offer excellent services such as health, infrastructure and quality of life. But if the goal is just to visit Toronto as a tourist, you can enjoy the many attractions that the metropolis offers.

Among the options is the CN Tower, a tower that was once considered one of the tallest in the world and has a structure 553 meters high. It receives around 2 million tourists a year for this purpose. It has a “glass floor” and the tallest restaurant in the world, which for 72 minutes rotates 360°. The environment was also used as backdrops for the movie Highpoint – “The Death Code”.

1st place – Copenhagen, Denmark

Pixabay Copenhagen

In addition to being the safest in the world, Copenhagenm is also considered the happiest city in the world. The local government values ​​the importance of the small details of life, without ostentation or luxury, but prioritizes the feeling of comfort and happiness among the inhabitants. The Danish capital is elegant and charming, a good place to shop, stroll, have fun, shop, eat and have coffee by the canals.

Among the city’s main attractions are the Tivoli Gardens, which has become a national treasure and a must-see for anyone visiting the country. Nyhavn is a canal with colorful buildings and houses on the riverbank. Amalienborg Palace is also on the itinerary of those who enjoy good royalty stories and see antique pieces inside the museum.