Corinthians bankrolls Sylvinho and discards medallion

Timon tied for the third consecutive match in the Brazilian Championship this Sunday (19), when he got 1-1 against América-MG at Neo Química Arena.

Last Sunday night (19), the Corinthians was only in the tie against América-MG, for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. Marlon opened the scoring for Coelho after seven minutes of play, but Timon tied at 17, with Giuliano. The team continues in sixth place, but may be overtaken by Fluminense tonight.

The pressure on coach Sylvinho’s work is great, largely due to Corinthians’ performance at home in this Brasileirão: there are only two victories in ten matches, with four draws and four defeats. The only two triumphs came against Sport and Ceará.

According to reporter Yago Rudá, from the UOL portal, the Corinthians board is convinced of keeping Sylvinho’s work, to give him peace of mind in the week before the derby against Palmeiras. Timão hasn’t beat its biggest rival since July last year, and will face him again next Saturday (25), in Itaquera, at 7 pm (Brasilia time).

The hiring of Mano Menezes, who was fired this Sunday (19) from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, was also ruled out by the white collars. This happens a lot due to the presence of football director Roberto de Andrade, who was against the hiring of Mano in 2014, and did not even consider him leaving the Brazilian team in 2016.

Against América-MG, Sylvinho had, for the first time, the four reinforcements at his disposal. However, they did not get to act together, as Willian left in the 19th minute of the second half for the entry of Renato Augusto. Corinthians will have the entire week to prepare for the Dérby Paulista.