Corinthians de Sylvinho has the club’s third worst goal average in the Brazilian Nationals this century

Sylvinho’s Corinthians has the third worst average of goals scored by the club this century in Brasileirão (2001-2021). The survey is exclusive to the portal My Timon – see below year by year.

In 21 games, the team shook the opposing net only 20 times (average of 0.95). There were five blank games (Atlético-GO, Bahia, São Paulo, Fortaleza and Santos), one game with three goals (Ceará), two with two goals (Sport and Cuiabá) and, in all other 13 games, only one goal .

This average of 0.95 per game is only worse than twice since the Brasileirão-2001: 0.71, in 2013, when Tite failed to remobilize his champion team in the previous months; and 0.89 in 2018, when the team finished two points from the relegation zone and had three coaches (Carille, Osmar Loss and Jair Ventura).

The sixth place in the current national competition is sustained more by the small number of goals conceded – second less leaked, with 18 in 21 games -, than by the offensive power of the team.

Something that, with the arrival of reinforcements from the middle to the front, was not enough for most of the fans. The pressure suffered by the coach, as shown by the My Timon, increased significantly after the third draw followed by 1-1, two of them at Neo Química Arena.

In time: of the 20 goals scored by Corinthians in the Brasileirão-21, the artillery is like this: Jô (5), Roni (3), Adson (3), Fábio Santos (1), Gabriel (1), Gabriel Pereira (1) , Giuliano (1), Gustavo Mosquito (1), Róger Guedes (1), Renato Augusto (1) and Vitinho (1), in addition to Maidana, from Sport, against.

Corinthians goals scored averages in the Brasileirão this century (2001-2021)

2001 – 1.70 (27j)

2002 – 1.61 (31j)

2003 – 1.32 (46j)

2004 – 1.17 (46j)

2005 – 2.07 (42j)

2006 – 1.07 (38j)

2007 – 1.05 (38j)

2008 – did not compete

2009 – 1.31 (38j)

2010 – 1.71 (38j)

2011 – 1.39 (38j)

2012 – 1.34 (38j)

2013 – 0.71 (38j)

2014 – 1.28 (38j)

2015 – 1.86 (38j)

2016 – 1.26 (38j)

2017 – 1.31 (38j)

2018 – 0.89 (38j)

2019 – 1.10 (38j)

2020 – 1.18 (38j)

2021 – 0.95 (21j)

See more at: Sylvinho, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians History.