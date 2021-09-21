Corinthians defines plan to have Paulinho and avoid financial risk; club has ‘trump’

THE Paulinho’s sudden termination with Al-Ahli after just two months of relationship, he put the steering wheel, again, on the radar of the Corinthians. Alvinegra’s board understands that the steering wheel fits the planning set for 2022, without the need for any extra effort, and monitors the player’s situation.

According to the portal Sports Gazette, Timão intends to repeat the strategy adopted in the first seven months of the administration led by President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

The plan is to make room in the cast, either with sales or loans from athletes, to attack the market again. The intention is to streamline the payroll and, thus, create conditions for new one-off reinforcements to be hired.

After bringing Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian, Corinthians wants to give Sylvinho’s group at least two or three more important options, which will arrive with starting status and be used on a solid basis, built throughout this period. the second half of 2021, to place the team as a real candidate for the titles that are at stake next year.

Paulinho during the Brazilian team’s game against Argentina for the eleventh round of the South American World Cup qualifiers Thomas Santos/MoWA Press

At the Alvinegra summit there is the understanding that hiring Paulinho in 2021 could compromise the budget and, perhaps, even become unfeasible. Therefore, the fact that the possibility was opened for January 2022 was celebrated internally.

In addition to the financial part, Corinthians hopes that Paulinho’s affective relationship with the club and the recent signings of great athletes will be enough to win the competition.

Paulinho is still in Saudi Arabia solving bureaucracy and hasn’t sat down to deal with any club. There are no advanced negotiations for the time being. What there is is declared interest on the part of both parties after an initial conversation.

Corinthians is aware that the more than three months that Paulinho will have to resolve his future took any rush from the player and his representatives to a definition.

Competition must also be heavy, which makes Corinthians curb any atmosphere of excitement behind the scenes. It is certain that big clubs, not only from Brazil, will make a proposal at the wheel of 33 years.

The scenario makes Paulinho’s return to Corinthians depend more on the player’s will than on the club itself.

The former shirt 8 of Timão always made clear the importance of the opinion of his family and his preference for Europe. None of this, however, takes away the hope of the Corinthians, whether they are fans or leaders.

For Corinthians, Paulinho played 167 games, scored 34 goals and participated in four titles: Brazilian championship (2011), liberators (2012), FIFA Club World Cup (2012) and Paulista championship (2013).