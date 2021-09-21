Corinthians monitors veteran with negotiations “in the same mold” as Willian, says journalist

Timon drew 1-1 with América-MG last Sunday (19), and would qualify for the initial phase of the Copa Libertadores if Brasileirão finished today.

One of the news from last weekend that left the fans of Corinthians excited was the departure of Paulinho of Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, just over two months after signing the contract. Champion of Brazil, America and the world for the club, the 33-year-old midfielder played for the club between 2010 and 2013, and scored 34 goals in 167 games.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, from the UOL portal, Paulinho gives preference to Corinthians in a possible return to Brazil, even though he recently aroused the interest of Grêmio and RB Bragantino. Timão is already monitoring the situation of shirt 8, and does not rule out a business similar to that of attacking midfielder Willian.

Andrade says that Corinthians signals to offer Paulinho a two-year contract, with the possibility of extending it for another one, in addition to a salary of R$ 800 thousand in the first season, with an increase of R$ 200 thousand in the second, totaling R$ 1 million. However, the deal would only come out in January 2022.

Even though it is still possible to enroll players in the Brazilian Championship, the club does not suggest that it will close a deal with Paulinho this week. All teams have until next Friday (24) to register players in Brasileirão, and shirt 8 could be hired, as he is a free agent in the market.

Paulinho has already demonstrated his desire to return to Corinthians to President Duílio Monteiro Alves. According to people close to Paulinho, heard by the journalist from UOL, the tendency is for the player to accept a return to Brazilian football, after more than eight years working abroad.