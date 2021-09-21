Corinthians pays off pending wages with base players

The 3-1 victory against Santos by the Brasileirão U-20 is not the only good news in Corinthians’ base in recent days. After all, the report of My Timon found that the club settled the pending wages with the athletes under training contract this Monday.

The debt, which came to comprise three months of default, was gradually paid off by the club. Last week, hours after hitting two months without paying their salaries, Corinthians paid a month of back payments.

The club attributed the default to the financial difficulties experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. The report sought contact with the club’s communication to confirm the resolution of the debt, but has not received a response as of the time of publication.

Today, Corinthians’ youth categories are under the care of Carlos Brazil, general manager, and Osvaldo Neto, statutory director. With the resolution, Corinthians is up to date with its athletes with professional and training contracts.

Although it has solved part of its problems, the Corinthians base has been the scene of hot backstage in 2021. In July, the My Timon revealed, with exclusivity, an internal disagreement about the continuity of Tarcisio Pugliese, then coach of the under-20 team. Shortly thereafter, another conflict resulted in the separation of the Under-23 from the other categories.

