Corinthians remains in the G6 of the Brazilian Championship even after stumbling; see table

Corinthians remained in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, even after stumbling and only tying with América-MG in the Neo Química Arena. With 30 points, Sylvinho’s team continues in the G6, classification zone for the pre-Libertadores, after the end of the 21st round of the tournament.

Even with the sixth position assured, Corinthians saw some rivals approaching in the Brasileirão table. Internacional and Fluminense now have 29 points, Cuiabá with 28, and Athletico Paranaense with 27, approached the team from Alvinegra. It should be noted that teams from the South have one game less than Timão – see the full rating below.

In yet another round, Corinthians wasted the chance of joining the G4. If they had won, Timão would be just one point behind Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, who occupy the fourth and fifth place in the Brasileirão. The leader continues to be Atlético-MG, followed by Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Corinthians’ next match will take place on Saturday, when Sylvinho’s team receives Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena, at 7 pm (GMT). The rival is the second placed in the Brasileirão, with 38 points gained, and beat Chapecoense in the last round by 2-0.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 45 20 14 3 3 32 13 19 75 2nd palm trees 38 20 12 two 6 32 23 9 63 3rd Flamengo 34 18 11 1 6 35 18 17 63 4th strength 33 21 9 6 6 29 23 6 52 5th Red Bull Bragantino 33 20 8 9 3 31 22 9 55 6th Corinthians 30 21 7 9 5 20 18 two 48 7th International 29 20 7 8 5 24 22 two 48 8th Fluminense 29 21 7 8 6 20 21 -1 46 9th Cuiabá 28 21 6 10 5 21 20 1 44 10th Athletic-PR 27 20 8 3 9 25 24 1 45 11th Atlético-GO 26 20 6 8 6 17 20 -3 43 12th São Paulo 25 20 6 7 7 18 23 -5 42 13th Ceará 25 20 5 10 5 19 21 -two 42 14th saints 24 21 5 9 7 20 25 -5 38 15th Bahia 23 21 6 5 10 25 33 -8 37 16th Youth 23 21 5 8 8 18 25 -7 37 17th Guild 22 19 6 4 9 15 18 -3 39 18th America-MG 22 20 5 7 8 18 23 -5 37 19th sport 17 21 3 8 10 8 18 -10 27 20th Chapecoense 10 21 1 7 13 17 34 -17 16

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/18/2021

18:45 – Athletico-PR 2 x 1 Youth

19:00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Sport

19:00 – Chapecoense 0 x 2 Palms

21:00 – Bahia 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

21:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 Santos

Games on 09/19/2021

11:00 – International 1 x 0 Fortaleza

16:00 – São Paulo 2 x 1 Atlético-GO

18:15 – Corinthians 1 x 1 America-MG

8:30 pm – Flamengo 0 x 1 Guild

Games on 09/20/2021

20:00 – Cuiabá 2 x 2 Fluminense

Watch the 22nd round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 9/25/2021

17:00 – Ceará x Chapecoense

19:00 – Corinthians x Palmeiras

21:00 – São Paulo x Atlético-MG

Games on 09/26/2021

11:00 am – America-MG x Flamengo

16:00 – Fluminense x Red Bull Bragantino

16:00 – International x Bahia

16:00 – Youth x Saints

18:15 – Sport x Fortaleza

6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Grêmio

8:30 pm – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá

See more at: Brazilian Championship.