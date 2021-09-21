Corinthians remains in the G6 of the Brazilian Championship even after stumbling; see table

Corinthians remained in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, even after stumbling and only tying with América-MG in the Neo Química Arena. With 30 points, Sylvinho’s team continues in the G6, classification zone for the pre-Libertadores, after the end of the 21st round of the tournament.
Even with the sixth position assured, Corinthians saw some rivals approaching in the Brasileirão table. Internacional and Fluminense now have 29 points, Cuiabá with 28, and Athletico Paranaense with 27, approached the team from Alvinegra. It should be noted that teams from the South have one game less than Timão – see the full rating below.
In yet another round, Corinthians wasted the chance of joining the G4. If they had won, Timão would be just one point behind Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, who occupy the fourth and fifth place in the Brasileirão. The leader continues to be Atlético-MG, followed by Palmeiras and Flamengo.
Corinthians’ next match will take place on Saturday, when Sylvinho’s team receives Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena, at 7 pm (GMT). The rival is the second placed in the Brasileirão, with 38 points gained, and beat Chapecoense in the last round by 2-0.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|45
|20
|14
|3
|3
|32
|13
|19
|75
|2nd
|palm trees
|38
|20
|12
|two
|6
|32
|23
|9
|63
|3rd
|Flamengo
|34
|18
|11
|1
|6
|35
|18
|17
|63
|4th
|strength
|33
|21
|9
|6
|6
|29
|23
|6
|52
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|33
|20
|8
|9
|3
|31
|22
|9
|55
|6th
|Corinthians
|30
|21
|7
|9
|5
|20
|18
|two
|48
|7th
|International
|29
|20
|7
|8
|5
|24
|22
|two
|48
|8th
|Fluminense
|29
|21
|7
|8
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|46
|9th
|Cuiabá
|28
|21
|6
|10
|5
|21
|20
|1
|44
|10th
|Athletic-PR
|27
|20
|8
|3
|9
|25
|24
|1
|45
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|26
|20
|6
|8
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|43
|12th
|São Paulo
|25
|20
|6
|7
|7
|18
|23
|-5
|42
|13th
|Ceará
|25
|20
|5
|10
|5
|19
|21
|-two
|42
|14th
|saints
|24
|21
|5
|9
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|38
|15th
|Bahia
|23
|21
|6
|5
|10
|25
|33
|-8
|37
|16th
|Youth
|23
|21
|5
|8
|8
|18
|25
|-7
|37
|17th
|Guild
|22
|19
|6
|4
|9
|15
|18
|-3
|39
|18th
|America-MG
|22
|20
|5
|7
|8
|18
|23
|-5
|37
|19th
|sport
|17
|21
|3
|8
|10
|8
|18
|-10
|27
|20th
|Chapecoense
|10
|21
|1
|7
|13
|17
|34
|-17
|16
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 09/18/2021
18:45 – Athletico-PR 2 x 1 Youth
19:00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Sport
19:00 – Chapecoense 0 x 2 Palms
21:00 – Bahia 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino
21:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 Santos
Games on 09/19/2021
11:00 – International 1 x 0 Fortaleza
16:00 – São Paulo 2 x 1 Atlético-GO
18:15 – Corinthians 1 x 1 America-MG
8:30 pm – Flamengo 0 x 1 Guild
Games on 09/20/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá 2 x 2 Fluminense
Watch the 22nd round matches of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 9/25/2021
17:00 – Ceará x Chapecoense
19:00 – Corinthians x Palmeiras
21:00 – São Paulo x Atlético-MG
Games on 09/26/2021
11:00 am – America-MG x Flamengo
16:00 – Fluminense x Red Bull Bragantino
16:00 – International x Bahia
16:00 – Youth x Saints
18:15 – Sport x Fortaleza
6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Grêmio
8:30 pm – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá
See more at: Brazilian Championship.