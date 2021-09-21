Corinthians tries suspensive effect on Sornoza’s agent; Justice cites reinforcements and rejects

Corinthians had been denied by the courts a request for suspensive effect that tried to avoid the attachment of R$ 565,450.26 of its television quotas and sponsorship revenues in a lawsuit filed by midfielder Sornoza’s manager, Bernardo Escansette.

Judge Carlos Alberto de Salles, from the 3rd Chamber of Private Law, rejected the three main Corinthians arguments: the effects of the pandemic, the current financial situation of the club and the need to honor commitments with more than 1,500 employees.

The magistrate also did not authorize the limitation requested by the pledge club of a maximum of 5% of the revenues (TV quotas and commercial agreements) until reaching the full amount. Carlos Alberto de Salles even cited Corinthians’ last reinforcements in his dispatch.

“Although the negative effects of the pandemic on football clubs are recognized (especially with the drop in revenue, due to the lack of sale of stadium tickets), the reduction of the pledge is not justified. After all, as it is in the public domain, the club The aggravating factor has several other sources of income… in addition, even in the face of alleged financial difficulties, the club did not fail to make significant recent signings, of names such as Renato Augusto, Willian and Roger Guedes. with the aggravated there is much more to the club’s financial mismanagement with the payment of debts of previous players, which does not justify, for now, the reduction of the pledge intended by the aggravating“, said the judge.

Understand the process

When Sornoza was hired, at the beginning of 2019, Corinthians made a commitment with businessman Bernardo Escansette to pay R$ 960 thousand as a ‘licensing for the commercial exploitation of the rights of the Athlete’s personality’. The amount should be paid in four equal installments of BRL 240 thousand, maturing on the last day of March in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

According to the action, Corinthians honored only the first installment (2019) and, on the last day 03/29/2021, made a deposit in the amount of R$ 50 thousand. The debt, which initially amounted to R$430,000, was filed in the lawsuit in the amount of R$528,000. With more interest in the last few months, the amount authorized by the court was now R$565,450.26.

