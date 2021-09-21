Cosan announces purchase of an additional 47% stake in agricultural property manager Radar for R$1.479 billion

Cosan (CSAN3) announced last Monday (20) that it has closed the purchase of approximately 47% stake in agricultural property manager Radar for R$ 1.479 billion. The contract was signed with Mansilla, vehicle of the TIAA investment fund.

After the purchase, Cosan will hold more than 50% of the total share capital of Radar. According to the relevant fact, Radar has assets with high productive potential in Brazil. “Through a satellite geo-monitoring system, it owns and manages about 390 rural properties with a total of 96 thousand hectares, dedicated to the cultivation of sugarcane, soy, cotton, corn and others in the states of São Paulo, Maranhão, and Mato Grosso”, states the company in a relevant fact.

According to the company, the move is in line with Cosan’s capital allocation strategy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the development of Brazilian agribusiness and the creation of value for its stakeholders.

The final closing of the operation is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

In the evaluation of Itaú BBA, the news is positive, with the acquisition appearing to be accretive from a valuation point of view. The transaction implies a pricing of BRL 3.2 billion, just 2% above the valuation used for the sale in 2016.

“Looking at just that, the acquisition already looks attractive from the point of view of opportunity cost, given the average interest rate since the sale [que a companhia fez de sua participação, em 2016], about 7% per year. In addition, it is important to observe the land valuation in these regions. According to IHS Markit, the value of land in these states increased by: i) 11% for sugarcane and grain planting activities in São Paulo; ii) 63% for sugarcane planting and 117% for grain planting in Mato Grosso; and iii) 47% for planting grain in Maranhão”, point out the analysts.

Bank analysts recall that Cosan sold its stake in 2016 because it was looking for other segments to expand. However, with the holding company at a more mature level – having already reached several milestones in its investment history (for example, corporate restructuring, Raízen’s IPO and Compass’s private placement, among others) – and with its know-how in the segment , they believe that Cosan will be able to unlock Radar’s value. The analysts’ recommendation for asset CSAN3 is outperform (performance above the market average), with a target price of R$30, or a potential increase of around 30% compared to the previous day’s closing.

(with State Content)

