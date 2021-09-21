Cousin of MC Gui has been missing for 5 days; car was found

Renê Casagrande, second cousin of MC GUI, has been missing for five days. The dealer’s car, aged 32, was found with torn seats in Itaquaquecetuba, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The information was revealed by the program Cidade Alerta, from Record.

The 32-year-old merchant owns a tobacconist in a neighborhood on the east side of São Paulo. The family has not received any ransom order confirming the kidnapping hypothesis.

According to the funkeiro’s advisor, Renê “is a second cousin who doesn’t have much contact with Gui. The last time they met was two years ago. He is missing, but the family has no details. He’s Bill’s mother’s cousin. The MC doesn’t know anything because he’s confined.”

Currently, MC Gui is part of the cast of the 13th edition of the reality series A Fazenda, by Record, and is isolated, with no outside news.

In Cidade Alerta, police chief Eduardo Brotero, responsible for the case, said that the police are receiving information and arriving at locations, trying to find Renê’s whereabouts.

“There is a lot of disjointed information, which demands a great effort from the team. We are looking for accurate information. We checked a location where he may have been ‘snatched’. We are trying to feed the inquiry and investigations so that we can continue with the search”, said the delegate.

In Renê’s car, documents and gold chains used by the merchant were identified.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Videos show people making salads with Cheetos on TikTok

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach