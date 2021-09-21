Cousin of MC Gui has been missing for five days in SP

Renê Casagrande, second cousin of MC Gui, has been missing for five days in São Paulo. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by the press office of the participant of “A Fazenda 13”.

He’s a second cousin who doesn’t have much contact with Bill. The last time they met was two years ago. He is missing, but the family has no details. He’s Bill’s mother’s cousin. The MC doesn’t know anything because he’s confined.

MC Gui press office

In contact with the UOL, the SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo) informed that the case was registered by the Itaquaquecetuba police station and sent to the 59th Police District (Jardim dos Ipês) for further investigations.

“Dues are underway to locate elements that will help in finding the victim and clarifying the facts,” the statement said.

According to the “Cidade Alerta” program, the 32-year-old businessman’s car was found on a street in Itaquaquecetuba, in Greater São Paulo, in a place known as an irregular garbage disposal point.

The family has not received a ransom order confirming the kidnapping hypothesis. Delegate Eduardo Brotero commented on the searches carried out throughout the metropolitan region.

We’re getting information checking the locations, trying to locate the boy’s whereabouts. There are a lot of disconnected information, which demand a great effort from the team. We are looking for accurate information.

Delegate Eduardo Brotero to “Cidade Alerta”

“We have checked a place where he may have been ‘snatched’. We are trying to feed the inquiry and investigations so that we can continue with the search,” he added.

RecordTV news also reported that documents and gold chains were identified inside the car. The items were constantly used by Renê.