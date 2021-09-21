Covid-19: country registers second lowest number of cases and deaths in 2021

Brazil registered 203 deaths and 7,884 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the second lowest rate in the year for daily deaths and infections. The lowest number of deaths was registered on September 6, when 182 deaths were reported from the disease. The minimum number of cases of the year happened on September 13, with 6,645 confirmed contaminations.

The moving average of deaths was 556 this Monday (20), according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 590,955 deaths and 21,247667 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Advancement in vaccination

Brazil surpassed 50% of the adult population vaccinated against Covid-19 with two doses or a single dose of Janssen. With that, more than 80 million Brazilians are completely immunized. Read more.

Vaccine stock

Accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on a trip to the United States, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that there is no shortage of vaccines against Covid-19 in Brazil and defended the wide access of countries to immunization agents. The statement was given to journalists leaving the hotel where he is staying, in New York, on Monday morning. Read more.

do in children

Pfizer announced on Monday that a phase 2 trial has revealed that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and has generated a “robust” antibody response in children ages 5 to 11 years. Read more.

Change in restrictive measures

Bars and restaurants in Rio de Janeiro will once again have a scenario similar to the one before the pandemic starting this Tuesday (21). It is that the advance in the flexibility of restrictive measures will allow customers to be served indoors and outdoors, even if they are standing on the sidewalks. Read more.