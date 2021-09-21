Covid: Application of the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer follows this Monday – Campos 24 Horas

09/20/2021, 9:51 am, Photo: Disclosure.
The Municipal Health Department continues this Monday (20) with the application of the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, for people who are within the deadline to receive the immunizers AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The vaccination post of Escola Pequeno Frederico in Ururaí ceases to function as of this Monday, and Sest- Senat will take its place. (read more below)
“The municipality is awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health on the analysis of the Coronavac vaccine to return with the application of the immunizing agent,” said primary care director Rodrigo Carneiro. (read more below)
Those who took the first dose of Pfizer until the 22nd of July and Astrazeneca until the 13th of July should look for the posts. To be vaccinated, regardless of the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose. Vaccination at all stations takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, through the distribution of passwords. (read more below)
2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:
2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until July 22
2nd dose of Astrazeneca for those who took it until the 13th of July
VACCINATION STATIONS – VACCINATION LOCATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER
DRIVE GUARUS PLAZA
UBSF DOERS MACABOO
UPH MORRO DO COCO
PENHA UBS
UBSF SANTA CRUZ
UBS SANTA MARIA
UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA
UBS ADVISOR JOSINO
UBSF STRAWBERRY
PONTA DA LAMA UBS
STUBS UBS
CLUB AUTOMOBILE
FAT WELL UBS
SEST/SENAT
UENF CONVENTION CENTER
JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS
CHILD JESUS PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER
MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (former AABB)
VACCINATION LOCATIONS 2nd ASTRAZENECA
DRIVE GUARUS PLAZA
FAT WELL UBS
SEST/SENAT
UENF CONVENTION CENTER
STUBS UBS
JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)
CHILD JESUS PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS
MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (former AABB)