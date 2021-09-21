Covid: Application of the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer follows this Monday – Campos 24 Horas





The Municipal Health Department continues this Monday (20) with the application of the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, for people who are within the deadline to receive the immunizers AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The vaccination post of Escola Pequeno Frederico in Ururaí ceases to function as of this Monday, and Sest- Senat will take its place. (read more below)

“The municipality is awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health on the analysis of the Coronavac vaccine to return with the application of the immunizing agent,” said primary care director Rodrigo Carneiro. (read more below)

Those who took the first dose of Pfizer until the 22nd of July and Astrazeneca until the 13th of July should look for the posts. To be vaccinated, regardless of the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose. Vaccination at all stations takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, through the distribution of passwords. (read more below)

2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:

2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until July 22

2nd dose of Astrazeneca for those who took it until the 13th of July

VACCINATION STATIONS – VACCINATION LOCATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER

DRIVE GUARUS PLAZA

UBSF DOERS MACABOO

UPH MORRO DO COCO

PENHA UBS

UBSF SANTA CRUZ

UBS SANTA MARIA

UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA

UBS ADVISOR JOSINO

UBSF STRAWBERRY

PONTA DA LAMA UBS

STUBS UBS

CLUB AUTOMOBILE

FAT WELL UBS

SEST/SENAT

UENF CONVENTION CENTER

JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS

CHILD JESUS ​​PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (former AABB)

VACCINATION LOCATIONS 2nd ASTRAZENECA

DRIVE GUARUS PLAZA

FAT WELL UBS

SEST/SENAT

UENF CONVENTION CENTER

STUBS UBS

JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)

CHILD JESUS ​​PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (former AABB)