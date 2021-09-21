Covid: Change in Health generates artificial peak with 92,000 hidden cases in RJ – 09/21/2021

The state of Rio de Janeiro was responsible for 84% of covid-19 cases across the country on Saturday (18). However, despite being computed now in the statistics, 92,614 of the 105,700 records in RJ are old, 38% from last year.

The SES (Secretary of State for Health) attributes the artificial peak to dammed cases that were “found” after updating the notification system of the Ministry of Health. But both RJ and Health did not explain why until then these records were unknown.

The sum of hidden cases distorted the national daily average of cases — the index that marked 18,273 on Friday (17) rose to 34,127 the following day — and raised questions about the current epidemiological situation in the state.

All 92,600 hidden records refer to mild cases of the disease, as the numbers of severe cases and deaths are entered into other systems.

What RJ and Health say

The secretariat claims that the e-SUS, the Ministry of Health’s system that records cases of covid-19, was updated, which required a “base adjustment” by Rio to extract the data.

O UOL asked the SES about what adjustments were made and whether there was a change in the criteria for classifying the disease or in the way in which the data was read.

In response by telephone, the ministry’s press office only said that the adjustments are in progress, without giving details.

The Ministry of Health reported that the changes in the e-SUS were made “to better meet surveillance actions”.

The folder said that there was the inclusion of new fields related to the type of test to detect covid-19. However, he did not directly associate this change with the artificial peak of cases.

The state of São Paulo, which is also facing problems with updating the system, reported that the cases found only now had not been identified in the old system.

On the 17th, the state registered 23,586 cases — of these, only 153 in the previous 24 hours. Before this peak of cases, the SES of SP reported having identified in the Health system the expansion of types of tests to classify the disease.

Both Rio and São Paulo report that they are “committed” to adapting to the new system.

To UOL, the Ministry of Health reported that there was training for the states and an adaptation period. “So far, the ministry has not been approached by any state reporting problems,” said the folder, through a note.

Scenario Analysis

Alberto Chebabo, vice president at the Brazilian Society of Infectology, says that the damming of mild cases does not carry the same weight as serious records and deaths in the analysis of the epidemiological scenario.

“Number of mild cases too [baseiam políticas de saúde], but they are much less important than severe cases, as these are the ones that impact the issue of beds and mortality,” said the doctor.

The SES in RJ explained that the risk analysis of municipalities, as well as decisions to combat the covid-19 pandemic, are made from the date on which those infected manifest the first symptoms, and not when cases enter the system.

Therefore, even with the peak in registrations, the state maintains only one of the eight administrative regions at high risk for covid. The risk assessment considers the occupancy rate of ICU and ward beds, forecast of bed exhaustion, number of deaths, cases and severe cases.

RJ cases are concentrated in 25 municipalities

O UOL analyzed, from the total of records of the last week, which are concentrated late notified cases in Rio. Of the 92 municipalities, 25 stand out for the high number of weekly cases, which diverges from the pattern of the pandemic until then.

The municipality with the greatest accumulation is Barra Mansa, which reported 13,037 cases throughout the week, including Saturday. The last week with the highest record was in January, with 1,091 cases. Between the 5th and 11th of this month, Barra Mansa registered 283 cases of covid.

Yesterday, the municipality had 24% of the ICU beds for covid occupied. The municipality’s risk for covid-19 is low by SES, with 6 points on a scale that goes up to 30.

Only two municipalities that are among the 25 with the most records are considered to be at high risk —Itaperuna and Santo Antônio de Pádua, with 20 and 22 points on the scale up to 30.

In Itaperuna, the average number of cases reported per week is 95 throughout the pandemic, but in the week in which the data “appeared” there were 7,308 records. Before, the worst week had been in July 2020, with 472. Currently, eight of the ten ICU beds for covid in the city are occupied.

In Santo Antônio de Pádua, the average number of cases registered weekly is 70, but the peak reached 1,493 in the last week. The municipality does not have ICU beds for covid.

Another 11 municipalities are at high risk, 16 at moderate risk and most (83) at low risk.