Covid: Curitiba vaccinates adolescents with comorbidities on Thursday (23) born in 2003 and 2004 | Paraná

Curitiba will open the immunization against Covid-19 of adolescents with comorbidities on Thursday (23), as informed by the city on Monday (20).

People with comorbidities who were born between September 24, 2003 and throughout 2004 may be vaccinated. See the list of comorbidities below.

Adolescents with permanent disabilities can also be immunized. In this case, vaccination will be open to people born from September 24, 2003 to September 23, 2009.

Immunization will take place at 22 vaccination points, from 8 am to 5 pm (see list below). Parents or guardians must accompany the adolescent during the vaccination, for signing the consent form.

The city’s expectation is that 9,000 people will be vaccinated on Thursday (23).

Adolescents from the general public

With the decision, Curitiba follows the guidance of the Ministry of Health, which on Thursday (16) backed off and removed teenagers from the general public of the immunization campaign, even with the authorization of Anvisa for the use of the immunizing agent from Pfizer.

Mayor Rafael Greca (DEM) stated that he will continue with the immunization restricted to adolescents from priority groups “until the Ministry of Health puts its hand on its head and accepts Anvisa’s decision that all adolescents in Brazil deserve immunization now.”

20 capitals in the country ignored the guidance of the Ministry of Health and continued vaccinating adolescents without comorbidities.

Orientation to receive the vaccine

The Municipal Health Department advises parents or guardians to register in advance the adolescent as a dependent on the Saúde Já platform on the city’s website or via the cell phone application.

It is also necessary to present a photo identification document, CPF or the adolescent’s birth certificate. In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, which can be in the father’s or mother’s name, attached to a document that proves the affiliation.

To get vaccinated, adolescents with disabilities will need to present one of the following documents:

Urbs transportation card exempt for Persons with Permanent Disabilities (identified with the letter “L” in the upper right corner)

Identity issued from 2019 with the indication “Person with Disabilities”

Medical statement made available on the CRM-PR portal, issued by the doctor accompanying him/her, indicating the Permanent Disability.

Adolescents with permanent disabilities accompanied by the Health Units of Curitiba will receive a message through the Saúde Já application, warning that they are eligible for the vaccine.

The comorbidities listed by the Ministry of Health are as follows:

Diabetes;

Severe chronic lung disease.

Resistant Arterial Hypertension;

Stage 3 Hypertension;

Stage 1 and 2 Arterial Hypertension with target organ damage and/or comorbidity;

Heart failure with reduced, intermediate, or preserved ejection fraction; in stages B, C, or D, regardless of New York Heart Association functional class;

Chronic cor-pulmonale, primary or secondary pulmonary hypertension;

Hypertensive heart disease (left ventricular hypertrophy or dilatation, atrial and ventricular overload, diastolic and/or systolic dysfunction, damage to other target organs);

Chronic coronary syndromes;

Valvulopathies;

Cardiomyopathies of any etiologies or phenotypes; chronic pericarditis; rheumatic heart disease;

Diseases of the aorta, great vessels and arteriovenous fistulas;

Clinically important cardiac arrhythmias and/or associated heart disease;

Adult congenital heart diseases with hemodynamic repercussions, hypoxemic crises; cardiac insufficiency; arrhythmias; myocardial involvement;

Cerebrovascular disease;

Chronic kidney disease stage 3 or more and nephrotic syndrome;

Immunosuppressed;

Severe hemoglobinopathies;

Morbid obesity (BMI ≥ 40);

Down’s syndrome;

Hepatical cirrhosis ;

Chronic neurological diseases, cerebrovascular disease.

Patients cared for and monitored by the Health Units of Curitiba by SUS do not need to carry a document proving their comorbidity.

Patients in the private network must present the medical statement available on the CRM-PR portal issued by the accompanying physician, with an indication of the comorbidity listed by the Ministry of Health.

See below the vaccination sites against Covid-19 in Curitiba that will be open on Thursday (23), from 8am to 5pm.

US Ouvidor Pardinho: Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho Reference Center, sports and physical activity: Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaíra US Salvador Allende: Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – Sítio Cercado US Parigot de Souza: Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado US Vila Diana: Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center: Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri US Bairro Alto: Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto US Santa Efigênia: Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha US Jardim Paranaense: Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão US Visitation: Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão US Camargo: Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru US Uberaba: Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba Clube da Gente CIC: Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700 US Oswaldo Cruz: Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City US Vila Feliz: Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo US Aurora: 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World US Pinheiros: Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade US Orleans: Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans US Campina do Siqueira: Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara: Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha: Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1,700 US Santa Quitéria: Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria