Covid: the risk of travel to the US amid a new spike in deaths

André Biernath

BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

3 hours ago

Starting in November, Brazilian citizens and 32 other nationals will not need to be quarantined to enter the US

The measure, which runs from November, will reopen American borders to citizens of 33 countries, including Brazil.

Until now, these individuals had to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a third nation before being admitted to the US.

Specialists interviewed by BBC News Brasil understand that this release is a natural step and the restrictions in vogue no longer made that much sense. But they also point out a series of precautions that must be taken by the health authorities and by the travelers themselves to reduce the risk of having covid-19 there and of creating new transmission chains in Brazil after returning from the trip.

This concern is mainly due to the current stage of the pandemic in the US, with moving averages of new cases and deaths on the rise in recent weeks (details below).

The numbers, in fact, are well above what is currently registered in Brazil, which has shown constant declines in infections and deaths related to the coronavirus since August.

“It is necessary to carefully analyze this external scenario, as many Brazilians can travel to and from the United States in a short period of time, which increases the risk of returning infected”, says epidemiologist Paulo Petry, a professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do South (UFRGS).

American decision

“Foreign citizens coming to the United States must be fully vaccinated and present proof of this before boarding a plane bound for the US. Vaccines are the best line of defense, the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe.” said Zients.

The measures take effect from November, but it has not yet been defined whether all vaccines will be considered at the time of shipment — for now, US regulatory authorities have only approved the immunizers from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.

This issue will be defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but there is a possibility that other products that have already received the approval of the World Health Organization (WHO) will also be accepted, as is the case with CoronaVac and vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Both are widely used in the ongoing immunization campaign against covid-19 in Brazil.

Epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), believes that the current American policy of requiring travelers to make a 14-day quarantine in a third country no longer makes sense.

“Many times, this period of isolation took place in a place that was in a much worse situation than ours,” he says. “In a way, the removal of the restrictions recognizes the effort of our vaccination campaign and the recent improvement in the pandemic indicators here.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vaccination in the United States has stalled and is finding resistance in some groups, influenced by anti-vaccination movements

the risks

From an epidemiological point of view, the moment in the United States is not the best. After a significant drop in the weekly moving average of covid-19 cases and deaths between April and July, these indicators started to grow again in August and September.

Currently, the country registers a moving average of 148,000 new infections and 2,000 deaths related to the coronavirus.

In comparison, the Brazilian curves follow a contrary trend: after a very intense second wave between March and June, it is possible to notice a steady drop in the covid-19 statistics here.

The latest numbers indicate a moving average of 34,000 diagnoses and 557 deaths from the disease.

In other words: current statistics in the United States are four times higher than in Brazil.

“One of the aspects that helps to understand this difference is in the vaccination rate. After a very rapid advance, the US practically stopped in the campaign. This has to do with the rejection of doses and the performance of the anti-vaccination movements there”, interprets Petry .

About 55% of Americans are on full protection and nearly 65% ​​have taken at least the first dose.

In Brazil, 38% completed the recommended vaccination schedule and 69% of individuals have already received the first dose.

And the variants?

A second aspect that may raise some concern is the risk of a traveler becoming infected while traveling to the United States and bringing back an unprecedented variant of the coronavirus.

This new version could spread across the country and lead to an increase in cases and deaths.

“It is necessary to keep in mind, however, that the main variant in circulation there is the Delta, which already has community transmission in our country”, says Maciel.

In any case, this reopening of borders could serve as a justification for Brazil to reinforce its genomic surveillance programs.

Thus, it would be possible to detect new viral mutations before they spread to any city or state.

“Currently, the pandemic in the United States mainly affects individuals who have not been vaccinated. And there is always the chance of a new unknown variant appearing”, calls the attention of the epidemiologist.

How to protect yourself?

Although there are still no clear guidelines on the subject, the first step to travel to the United States from November will be to take the two doses 14 days before the flight and have proof of vaccination at check-in.

Another requirement that will continue to apply is the negative result of a PCR test (which detects the presence of the coronavirus in the body). The exam must be taken within the previous three days and will be repeated in American soil.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, It remains unclear whether all vaccines will be accepted into the United States. This issue should be defined in the coming weeks

And, even with this first release made at the airport, specialists heard by BBC News Brasil reinforce the need to take care of yourself during the entire period of travel.

“It is necessary to keep in mind that, although vaccinated, the person can still become infected with the coronavirus and transmit it to their close contacts”, recalls Petry.

“Travelers should wear good quality masks, especially indoors, and avoid crowding,” recommends Maciel.

“Another important point is to be updated on the situation of covid-19 specific to the place where you are going. There are states that are going through a much worse time than others, as is the case of Alabama and Florida,” he adds.

collective protection

Epidemiologists also understand that the future increase in the flow of passengers returning from the United States to Brazil will require even better control of borders and international airports.

For individuals who come from some countries, such as the United Kingdom, a quarantine after disembarkation is also recommended.

But some recent episodes, such as the unrestricted entry of Brazilian and Argentine soccer players from England, showed how this system can have major flaws.

“We need to improve our entry control at airports. This is something that Brazil has sinned in recent months and continues to sin”, criticizes Maciel.

“The inspection needs to be improved, even to prevent the entry of infected people and the possible introduction of new variants in the country, something that we have not been able to do so far,” he concludes.

In a statement, the Itamaraty states that “with the significant improvement in the epidemiological situation in the country and the accelerated advance of the vaccination process, it has been verified that a growing number of countries began to make their entry requirements for Brazilians more flexible.”

“Itamaraty and its posts abroad continue to work on multiple fronts, together with other public agencies, in an effort to allow a safe resumption of the flow of people,” says the agency.

BBC News Brazil contacted Anvisa and the Ministry of Health to comment on the recent decision by the United States and how it affects the country, but there were no responses as of the closing of this report.