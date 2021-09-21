Covid: the risk of travel to the US amid a new spike in deaths

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Starting in November, Brazilian citizens and 32 other nationals will not need to be quarantined to enter the US

The measure, which runs from November, will reopen American borders to citizens of 33 countries, including Brazil.

Until now, these individuals had to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a third nation before being admitted to the US.

Specialists interviewed by BBC News Brasil understand that this release is a natural step and the restrictions in vogue no longer made that much sense. But they also point out a series of precautions that must be taken by the health authorities and by the travelers themselves to reduce the risk of having covid-19 there and of creating new transmission chains in Brazil after returning from the trip.