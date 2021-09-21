Crisis at Evergrande: why the market is on alert and what are the possible consequences for Brazil and the world | Economy

The global financial market opened on Monday (20) in meltdown with worrying news from the Chinese construction group Evergrande, raising concerns about a possible ‘breaker alert’ in China – and in the world.

Asian Markets Close Down on Evergrande Bankruptcy Fears

The company is the second largest in the immense Chinese market, to the point of being part of the Global 500 list, by Fortune magazine, which gathers the biggest companies in the world in terms of revenue.

Evergrande was founded in 1996 and has achieved prosperity in the real estate market. The company signs construction projects in 280 cities, has a subsidiary in the electric vehicle market, a media company, an amusement park and a football team, Guangzhou Evergrande.

What is happening with the company?

Evergrande’s expansion was sponsored by unprecedented indebtedness. The company has more than $300 billion in outstanding debt, with interest rolling over capacity.

High debt is usually a common feature in construction companies due to the very nature of the business. It is necessary to put money up front to finance projects and wait for it to be received gradually as buyers finance their properties.

Evergrande, however, stretched the cash commitment too much and the global crisis caused by the pandemic shook the expected revenue.

The first sign that there was a mismatch happened in August of last year, when the construction company asked the government of Guandong (where it is headquartered) for help, as it did not have the funds to pay debts maturing in January. One of the company’s big investors spearheaded the relief and stretched the payment term to $13 billion.

Still, the solvency crisis followed. The company even designed a plan to cut $100 billion of debt by mid-2023, but as of August it had cut only $8 billion. Rating agency Fitch says that some kind of default is “likely”.

The situation reached the point where, according to The New York Times, the company “forced” its own employees to take out short-term loans in September this year to guarantee the payment of bonuses at the end of 2021.

On Saturday, the company said in a WeChat post that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products with physical assets should contact their investment advisors or visit local offices.

What are the effects of a possible default by Evergrande?

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company has already lost almost 85% of its market value. The drop in the last trading session, this second, was 10%. And the risk of default by a giant construction group poses a series of threats, both to the Chinese economy and to international markets.

In summary, the first effects would be as follows:

Most of Evergrande’s huge loans came from Chinese banks and financial institutions. A widespread default in the industry could cause the entire Chinese financing system to fail;

A loss to the financing of Chinese companies could cause activity shutdown worldwide , even worse in the country’s main trading partners;

, even worse in the country’s main trading partners; Civil construction is one of the engines of employment and recovery of the Chinese economy after the coronavirus pandemic in the last year and a half;

after the coronavirus pandemic in the last year and a half; The sector is one of the main consumers of commodities, such as iron ore, copper, among other materials. A drop in international prices can impact emerging countries and exporters of these products, including Brazil .

What can happen now?

For market analysts consulted by G1, there are two aspects that the world will pay attention to in the coming days. First, how (if any) the company’s rescue plan will be and what the impact will be on the financing banks and adjacent sectors of the Chinese economy.

“Civil construction accounts for around 7% of the country’s GDP and reaches almost 25% including suppliers and indirect ones. It has been a machine for growth in China and global markets”, says Luís Sales, chief strategist at Guide Investimentos.

The analyst says that there is still a crisis of confidence caused by the Evergrande case, in which the willingness to negotiate drops. The company is estimated to have more than 1.4 million properties under construction, which may never be delivered.

And that, as the company has a huge stock of assets that will need to be liquidated in a hurry — ranging from land to unsold houses, to its football club’s stadium — there will be a general devaluation pressure in the sector.

“Real estate prices fall, this devalues ​​mortgage guarantees, banks will hold back credit and there are still no signs of strong government intervention. We have entered a state of crisis, where every day counts,” says Sales.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected an 8.1% increase in Chinese GDP in 2021, the second biggest advance among the countries analyzed for this year. A spillover from the Evergrande crisis could put not only that number under review, but the entire global chain.

“It’s a systemic risk. The company is so big that it impacts the entire chain. It is a risk of bankruptcy for several companies in the market”, says Renato Breia, partner at Nord Research.

The entire Evergrande situation creates a special dilemma for the Chinese government. On the one hand, President Xi Jinping must decide in the next few days whether to create a rescue plan for the company and become colluded with excesses in the financial system. On the other hand, it lets Evergrande sink and puts the entire Chinese economy, which is still recovering from the pandemic, at risk.

“It is difficult to measure the size of the developments now, but history says that the Chinese government will have to intervene,” says Breia.

What are the consequences for Brazil?

China is Brazil’s main trading partner, especially for the purchase of commodities. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brazilian trade balance reaped a surplus of US$ 50.9 billion, of which US$ 68 billion were in exports to the Chinese.

According to FGV, Brazil’s trade surplus with China is equivalent to 70.4% of the country’s balance from January to May this year.

This afternoon, the result was shown in the quotation of the main exporting companies with shares listed on the São Paulo stock exchange, B3. At 3:00 pm, Vale had a 5% drop. Petrobras, 3%. Braskem was down 9%. The Ibovespa, the index of the main stocks on the stock exchange, fell by more than 3%.

“The positive point of the Brazilian economy in this turbulent environment over the last year was exports. China’s slowdown affects the balance of trade, tax revenue and the Brazilian GDP”, says Sales, from Guide Investimentos.