Cristiano Ronaldo is victim of travel agent scam and loses R$ 1.1 million – Sports

Since he returned to being a player in the Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo he has already scored four goals in three matches. However, not everything is going well for Portuguese outside the four lines. After moving house because of the noises of a sheep, the 36-year-old striker became the hot topic of the moment due to a blow he suffered on his first spell in England.

According to ‘Jornal de Notícias’, from Portugal, a travel agent deceived Cristiano for more than three years. The ace would have passed his credit card information to the woman, who stole 200,000 euros (R$1.1 million at the current rate) between February 2007 and July 2010. At the time, the striker was already a highlight of United , and, in 2009, he moved to the Real Madrid in a 94 million euro (R$588 million) deal.

The 53-year-old travel agent diverted the amount by acquiring more than 200 trips never taken by Cristiano. According to the newspaper, Maria Silva worked for the company Geostar and was in charge of taking care of the itineraries of football players and their families in a “personalized and confidential” way. She was considered trustworthy in the middle, so much so that her office was on the premises of Gestifute, the company of Jorge Mendes, CR7’s agent and another victim of the woman.

Athletes Nani and Manuel Fernandes increase the list of injured by the travel agent. In all, those involved lost a total of 350 thousand euros (approximately R$2.2 million). In 2017, Maria Silva was sentenced by the Porto Court to a four-year sentence, but won parole. Monthly, the imposter pays damages to Geostar, her former company, as the travel company fully reimbursed the victims of the case.

After playing for three years in Italy for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for his second spell at Manchester United. City rivals Manchester City tried to hire the Portuguese, but was unable to convince him to join the club.