Criticized by Flamengo fans on social networks, Isla vents: “Fight until the end” | Flamengo

Lateral Isla used social media on Monday night to vent. The target of criticism from the fans after the defeat by Grêmio, by 1-0, last Sunday, in the Brazilian Championship, the player is not going through a great phase at the club and made two posts to respond to the charges.

– Fight to the end forever. The bad times will pass – said the player, with a video training in an academy.

In the sequence, Isla also shared a photo unburdening:

– It hasn’t been easy since I was a child, but one thing I’ve never done was to give up on my dreams… This is my constant struggle, which has kept me giving more every day, I never get tired of fighting because it will lead you to triumph – he said.

Hired to replace Rafinha, Isla arrived at Flamengo in August 2020 and won titles such as the Campeonato Brasileiro, Campeonato Carioca and Supercopa.

After the criticism, Flamengo’s teammates left messages in support of the defender.

– Always with you, brother – said Diego Alves, who was followed by players like Matheuzinho and Everton Ribeiro.

