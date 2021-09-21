Cruzeiro starts week with embezzlement and doubts to face the CSA

Bruno José will be reassessed during the week by the medical department (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

With less than 1% probability of moving up to the first division, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, O cruise starts this Tuesday the week of preparation to face the CSA, at 4 pm on Sunday, at Independência, for the 26th round of the Serie B. The group was released to rest on Monday morning, when it landed in Belo Horizonte after draw 1-1 with Vasco, in São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro.

Back after the suspension, the technician Vanderlei Luxembourg lost the defender Edward Brock and the attacker Marcelo Moreno, warned with the third yellow card. In defense, the favorite to start is Léo Santos, 1.97m, with Rhodolfo, 1.93m, running on the outside. Up front, Thiago will come out of the left wing – a role played in the first half of the clash with Vasco – and will act as a center forward.

With the displacement of Thiago, there is room for a mobility player to be used at the extremes, which can be Dudu, Felipe Augusto or Claudinho. Furthermore, Wellington Nor left injured in the first half of the clash with Vasco and will undergo reassessment this week. The coaching staff will also observe midfielder Marcinho, with discomfort in his right foot, and striker Bruno José, with pain in his right ankle.

Another situation to be defined by Luxa is whether Rômulo will continue improvised on the right flank in place of Cáceres. The strategy allowed the entry of Marco Antônio as second defensive midfielder (next to Adriano) and Giovanni as guard. Despite some good passes and throws, the duo dealt with Vasco’s superiority in ball possession in the initial stage (65% to 35%), especially due to the actions of defensive midfielder Andrey and guard Nenê.

Regardless of Vanderlei’s choice, Cruzeiro urgently needs to record a streak of victories in Serie B. Right now, the team has 31 points – six wins, 13 draws and six defeats – 10 less than fourth-placed CRB with 41. In the remaining 13 rounds, Fox will have to win 10 or 11 to finish the second division with a 61-64 point campaign. Thus, the chance of access will be between 85.9% and 99.1%.