Cryptocurrencies tumble as much as 18% amid global risk aversion; see what to expect – cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Cryptocurrencies followed the stock market and accumulated heavy losses this Monday (20). Bitcoin (BTC), which opened at less than $45,000, hit around $42,600 in the early hours of the day, and trades at $43,185 at 4:10 pm. Already other smaller assets fall up to 18%, the case of Near (NEAR).

The reason this time is not a speech by Elon Musk or the persecution of miners in China – but, it comes from the same country. Like equities, the crypto market reacts to the escalation of the Chinese housing crisis, whose giant Evergrande is again recording heavy losses amid concerns over the ability to pay at least a portion of the US$305 billion debt due next Thursday. fair (23).

Fears about the impact of the Evergrande case on cryptocurrencies first surfaced last week, when rumors began circulating that Tether (USDT), issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin with a capitalization of more than US$69 billion, would hold shares in the Chinese company among the assets that would serve as backing for the cryptoactive.

Tether, however, soon publicly clarified that it has no commercial paper or any Evergrande debt. The calm among investors, however, did not last long and was unable to prevent the selloff on global exchanges this week opening would affect the price of cryptocurrencies.

“For some time now, it has not been possible to say that cryptoactives, in particular Bitcoin, are not part of the investment universe as a whole”, says Bruno Milanello, executive of new business at the Bitcoin Market.

According to him, cryptocurrencies are in fact more volatile given their young age, but they already follow macro market movements and are subject to events ranging from climate, regulatory and interest rate discussions to cases such as Evergrande. “Bitcoin is no longer a niche thing. It is a truly global asset”, he says.

Ricardo Dantas, CO-CEO of brokerage Foxbit, takes the opportunity to remind that, in the last big falls, cryptocurrencies had a faster return than traditional assets. “We have to remember that more and more institutional investments are coming to Crypto and this also brings the same fears and impacts for those who are operating”, he says.

In times of instability like the current one, Bitcoin and other crypto are seen as too risky and are usually liquidated by the most cautious investor, who runs into assets such as gold or the dollar. “Whenever there is an event of great importance, whether positive or potentially negative, as in the case of Evergrande, assets considered riskier suffer more due to the search for protection as well as ‘safe haven’ or higher quality assets”, he explains Milanello.

It is not by chance that the VIX, the volatility index of the S&P 500 that indicates the fear of investors, is up and has already hit 26.71, a level last seen four months ago. In the same vein, the DXY, which measures the dollar’s weight against a basket of currencies, rises to 93.22, the highest since August 20th.

What to Expect for Bitcoin

Despite the fall, experts heard by the InfoMoney say the timing doesn’t shake long-term expectations for Bitcoin. Although it currently accumulates more than 10% of losses in the last 30 days, the cryptocurrency still delivers almost 300% of return in the year and, for the more optimistic, it is expected to multiply that number soon.

“In times of turmoil, it is important to remember the fundamentals of an investment and, so far, Bitcoin’s are still intact”, emphasizes the executive of the Bitcoin Market. Dantas, on the other hand, assures that “Bitcoin always has to be seen in the long term”, and understands that the scenario remains as expected, with strong expectations that a new high, above the US$ 65,000 registered in April, could arrive still in 2021.

Several independent analysts point to similarities in the price charts of Bitcoin’s past cycles and the current one, raising the possibility that the maximum would in fact be far away. Projections show that the target would be at least $100,000, and could come by the end of the year if there is a catalyst like the passage of the Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

