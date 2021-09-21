Curitiba opens continuous recap at vaccination points against Covid-19

From this Tuesday (21/09), the anti-covid vaccine points will always have available doses of recap for all groups already called. The continuous recaps refer to the first dose, second dose and booster dose.

first dose

The first dose will be available to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet been vaccinated. The first dose will also be available for pregnant women and postpartum women (mothers who had children up to 45 days) who are 12 years old or older, with presentation of a medical statement.

To receive the first dose vaccine, the Municipal Health Department must register in advance on the Saúde Já platform on the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF. In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba.

second dose

The second dose will also be available for everyone who has already been called and has not yet attended. The date of summoning the second dose can be checked in the Saúde Já app.

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city and bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

Booster dose

In addition to the first and second doses, the vaccine sites will permanently offer a booster dose for seniors aged 70 years and over, who vaccinated the second dose 180 days or more ago. Immunosuppressed individuals who have completed 28 days or more of the second dose are also contemplated.

People who are entitled to the booster dose received a “pop-up” message with the summons in the Saúde Já Curitiba app. This message must be shown at the time of vaccination.

Among the immunosuppressed will be treated solid organ transplants using immunosuppressants, bone marrow transplants, people living with HIV/AIDS, people undergoing chemotherapy and other conditions of immunosuppression.

Immunosuppressed who meet the criteria and who do not receive the summons should send an email to the email address, [email protected], with personal information and a document that proves the clinical condition. Already people who undergo hemodialysis will receive the booster dose in clinics that are undergoing treatment.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

10 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

11 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

12 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

13 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

14 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

15 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

16 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

17 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

18 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

19 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

20 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

21 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

22 – US Santa Quiteria

Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria