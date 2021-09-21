Curitiba opens continuous recap at vaccination points against Covid-19

From this Tuesday (21/09), the anti-covid vaccine points will always have available doses of recap for all groups already called. The continuous recaps refer to the first dose, second dose and booster dose.
first dose
The first dose will be available to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet been vaccinated. The first dose will also be available for pregnant women and postpartum women (mothers who had children up to 45 days) who are 12 years old or older, with presentation of a medical statement.
To receive the first dose vaccine, the Municipal Health Department must register in advance on the Saúde Já platform on the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.
It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF. In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba.
second dose
The second dose will also be available for everyone who has already been called and has not yet attended. The date of summoning the second dose can be checked in the Saúde Já app.
To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city and bring an identification document with photo and CPF.
Booster dose
In addition to the first and second doses, the vaccine sites will permanently offer a booster dose for seniors aged 70 years and over, who vaccinated the second dose 180 days or more ago. Immunosuppressed individuals who have completed 28 days or more of the second dose are also contemplated.
People who are entitled to the booster dose received a “pop-up” message with the summons in the Saúde Já Curitiba app. This message must be shown at the time of vaccination.
Among the immunosuppressed will be treated solid organ transplants using immunosuppressants, bone marrow transplants, people living with HIV/AIDS, people undergoing chemotherapy and other conditions of immunosuppression.
Immunosuppressed who meet the criteria and who do not receive the summons should send an email to the email address, [email protected], with personal information and a document that proves the clinical condition. Already people who undergo hemodialysis will receive the booster dose in clinics that are undergoing treatment.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
3 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
4 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
7 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
8 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
9 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
10 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
11 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
12 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
13 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
14 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
15 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
16 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
17 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
18 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
19 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
20 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
21 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
22 – US Santa Quiteria
Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria