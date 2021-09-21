Daniel Alves asks Fluminense for financial guarantees

Fluminense is one of the clubs interested in Daniel Alves. O NETFLU he found that the right-back, to continue the conversations, wants financial guarantees from the tricolor board that he will be able to pay what he is being offered.

This situation does not guarantee, however, that the contract will be signed. Dani Alves, it is worth remembering, left São Paulo recently due to the fact that the São Paulo club had accumulated a huge debt to him (an agreement was made to pay it in installments over five years).

There is yet another however. Fluminense’s top team would like to use Daniel Alves as right-back. The athlete wants freedom. It does not rule out acting in its original position, but without obligation.

The 38-year-old wants to play in the next World Cup, next year, in Qatar. If called up, the biggest possibility is on the right flank, a role he played in winning Olympic gold in Japan. Even so, he doesn’t want to be in a cast.

If he is hired by a Brazilian club, Daniel Alves will have to resolve his situation no later than Friday, when the deadline for registration at the Brasileirão closes.