Daniel Craig does not support a female version of James Bond

About to have his farewell from the role of James Bond on the big screen, in 007 – No Time to Die, Daniel Craig opined on the possibility of having the role inherited by a woman in the next films in the franchise. According to the British star, “the answer to that is very simple: there should only be better roles for women and non-white actors”.

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond, but made for a woman?”, asked Craig, in an interview with the magazine Radio Times. In 007 – No Time To Die, Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) lives Nomi, the new owner of the condiname 007, echoing Craig’s opinion. Still, many fans have questioned for some time why, in the character’s 50+ years on the big screen, a woman has never been able to play him. In response, producer Barbara Broccoli even stated that, although Bond may be “of any ethnicity”, he will always be male.

at the beginning of no time to die, James Bond (Craig) is retired from the life of an agent, but his peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology.

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q.



The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and its debut in Brazil is scheduled for September 30th.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).