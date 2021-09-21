Daniel Craig explains why James Bond shouldn’t be played by a woman

Saying goodbye to the role of James Bond after five films, Daniel Craig granted an interview to RadioTimes and was asked about the possibility of the secret agent undergoing another makeover, perhaps even played by a woman, in future films.

‎”The answer to that is very simple… There should simply be better roles for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Many fans would have liked to see Idris Elba (The Wire, The Suicide Squad) taking on the role. However, the actor himself admitted that this should not happen due to his advanced age.

Secret agent’s next adventure, ‘007: No Time to Die’ is directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of no Nation) and hits Brazilian cinemas on September 30th.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond left active duty and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His period of peace is short, as his old CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up asking for help. The mission to rescue an abducted scientist can be more treacherous than expected, leading Bond to the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Besides Daniel Craig, the cast also has Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.