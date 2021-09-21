Dark energy may be responsible for mysterious signals in Italian experiment

A team of physicists at the University of Cambridge (UK) suspects that dark energy may have confounded the results of the XENON1T experiment, a series of underground xenon vats that are being used to search for dark matter.

Dark matter and dark energy are two of the most discussed dilemmas in contemporary physics. The two “darks” are names given to space reserved for mysterious things that seem to affect the behavior of the universe – and of things in it.

Dark matter refers to seemingly invisible mass, identifiable through its gravitational effects. Dark energy refers to the (still inexplicable) reason for the accelerated expansion of the universe. Dark matter is believed to make up about 27% of the universe, while energy is 68%, according to NASA.

Physicists have certain ideas to explain dark matter: axions, WIMPs, SIMPs, and primordial black holes, for example. But dark energy is much more enigmatic. Now, a group of researchers working on the XENON1T data says that an unexpected excess of activity could be due to this unknown force, rather than any dark matter candidate. The team’s research was published this week in academic Physical Review D.

The XENON1T experiment, carried out below the Apennine mountain range (in Italy), was set up to stay as far away from any noise as possible. It consists of vats of liquid xenon that will light up if there is interaction with a passing particle.

As reported in June 2020, the XENON1T team reported that the project was having more interactions than it should under the Standard Model of physics, meaning it could detect subatomic particles theorized as axions – hypothetical elementary particle.

“These kinds of excesses are often flukes, but from time to time they can also lead to fundamental discoveries,” says Luca Visinelli, a researcher at Frascati National Laboratories, in a statement from the University of Cambridge.

“We explored a model in which this signal can be attributed to dark energy, rather than the dark matter that the experiment was originally designed to detect.” Luca Visinelli, study co-author

“First, we need to know that this was not just a fluke,” added Visinelli. “If XENON1T really saw something, we would expect a similar excess in future experiments, but this time there was a much stronger signal.”

Despite making up a large part of the universe, dark energy has yet to be identified. Many models suggest that there may be a fifth force in addition to the four known fundamentals in the universe. In case: gravity, electromagnetism, strong force and weak force. It would be hidden until we get some of the larger-scale phenomena, like the gradually rapid expansion of the universe.

Axions coming out of the Sun seemed like a possible explanation for the excess signal, but there were gaps, as this would require a review of what we know about stars. “Even our Sun would not agree with the best theoretical models and experiments as well as it does now,” said one researcher last year.

Since the excess was discovered, the XENON1T team “has tried in every way to destroy it”, as a researcher tells The New York Times. The obstinacy of the sign is equally baffling as it is thrilling.

The next generation of XENON1T, called XENONnT, is scheduled to have its first experimental runs later this year. The experiment updates will seal out any noise and help physicists identify what exactly is messing with the underground detector.