Datafolha: 45% of Brazilians have overdue accounts | Economy

Datafolha survey released this Monday (20) by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” shows that 45% of Brazilians currently have some debt or overdue bills . The other 55% have their debts up to date.

Overdue credit card debt was cited by 25% of respondents. Overdue electricity bill, by 22%. Of water, by 16%.

Other accounts included in the survey are rent or mortgage, 11%; gas, 8%; school or college tuition, 6%; provision of a car or motorcycle, also 6%; health plan, 5%.

By region, the highest rate is in the North/Midwest (53%), followed by Northeast (48%), Southeast (42%) and South (36%).

The number of indebted Brazilians broke a new record in August, according to a survey released this Wednesday (25) by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). The survey shows that 72.9% of families have some debt, against 71.4% in July – a previous record.

This is the highest percentage and the highest since 2010, when the entity inaugurated the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey.

The CNC estimates that 11.89 million families arrived in August with some kind of debt.

The proportion of households in debt is 5.5 percentage points above August last year and 7.8 points above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

“Weaknesses in the formal labor market and advances in the informal sector, with a high level of unemployment, and high inflation are contributing to greater debt contracting by families. Other factors such as interest rates that are still relatively low and changes in behavior of consumers have also been influencing the greater contracting of credit and, consequently, the indebtedness in the country”, highlighted CNC.

Despite the record debt rate, CNC points out that the average credit granting to consumers grew 19.2% in the first half of this year – the highest rate since the beginning of 2013.

Indebtedness x default

Being in debt is not the same as being in default. “By committing to the payment of an amount in the future, the individual has contracted a debt and is indebted. He will be in default if he does not pay the amount by the due date of the obligation”, recalls CNC.

The proportion of delinquent households, that is, with debts or overdue bills, remained at 25.6% in August. One year ago, it was 26.7%.

The percentage of those who claim that they will not be able to pay bills and debts that are already overdue and that, therefore, will remain in default next month, fell to 10.7%, compared to 10.9% in July and 12.1% 1 year ago .