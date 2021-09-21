Datafolha shows that 45% of Brazilians have overdue accounts – 09/20/2021 – Market

A Datafolha survey carried out from September 13th to 15th shows that 45% of Brazilians currently have some debt or overdue bills. The other 55% have these obligations up to date.

Overdue credit card debt was cited by 25% of respondents. Overdue electricity bill, by 22%. Of water, by 16%.

The card is historically the type of bank credit with the highest level of default. The electricity bill rose 21% in the 12 months ended in August, more than double the consumer inflation index (IPCA), at almost 10%. Largely due to the activation of thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive, to compensate for the lack of hydroelectric generation caused by the low level of the country’s reservoirs.

Other expenses included in the questionnaire appear with the following percentages: rent or provision of property, 11%; gas, 8%; school or college tuition, 6%; provision of a car or motorcycle, also 6%; health plan, 5%.

According to the survey, women (49%) are more indebted than men (40%), and blacks (53%) more than whites (35%).

Also noteworthy is the percentage of defaulters among unemployed people looking for a job (62%), unregistered wage earners (50%), people aged 25 to 44 (53%) and those with an income of up to two minimum wages (54%).

By region, the highest rate is in the North/Midwest (53%), followed by Northeast (48%), Southeast (42%) and South (36%).

According to Serasa, default on basic bills, such as energy, water and gas, represents 22% of total debts in May.

In addition to the rise in energy, the Brazilian also faces an increase in bank interest rates, higher consumption bills, higher gas and fuel prices and adjustments in health plans and rents.

This has contributed to increasing the cost of living, which affects the popularity of the federal government and generates reactions from Congress, as shown by the proposal to change the correction of rents and to subsidize the purchase of gas cylinders for low-income families.

In the case of rent, the IGP-M (General Market Price Index), a reference for the readjustment of lease contracts, accumulated an advance of 31.12% in 12 months through August.