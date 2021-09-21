Daughter of Pelé shows her father watching the Women’s Soccer Team game

Interned, Pelé follows the game between the Brazilian Women’s Team against Argentina

This Monday afternoon, 20, Kely Nascimento shared on social networks a photo in which the father, Skin (80) appears watching the Brazilian national team’s friendly against Argentina.

The king of football is hospitalized at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, recovering from surgery performed earlier this month to remove a tumor in the colon.

In the photo posted on the Instagram feed, Pelé appears watching the player marta (35). The team’s 10 shirt scored a nice free kick in the first half of the game. “Watching the Queen make stuff queen. Brazil v Argentina. Soccer = medicine”, wrote Kely in the publication.

Pele talks about recovery from surgery

This last Sunday, 19, Pelé used social media to talk about his recovery after needing to undergo surgery. In the photo, the former football player appears in a wheelchair with his fists clenched, and in the caption he ate.

“As you can see, I’m punching the air in celebration of each better day. Good mood is the best medicine and I have plenty of that. It couldn’t be different. It’s so much affection I’ve received that my heart is full of gratitude. Thanks to all the amazing staff at Albert Einstein Hospital”, he said.





