day has peace between Dynho and Nego and fights between pedestrians

The hay is on fire in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! Discussions started early, during the handling of the animals. First, MC Gui and Liziane fell out. Then it was Dayane and Medrado’s turn to argue. The pair, incidentally, made up and then fell out again.
While some were facing off, Dynho and Nego do Borel made up, after leading a big fight during the first party of the reality show. In addition, gossip from inside and outside the show is taking over the house. Pinpricks, revelations, guesses… The sparks are flying!
Check out what happened today in the rural reality:
The day has already started “that way”
Early in the morning, MC Gui didn’t like Liziane Gutierrez’s attitude of not answering a question asked by him before they went to carry out the animals’ task.
The pair was responsible for taking care of the cows and, fearing that the house would receive yet another punishment for the delay in their duties, Liziane was confused by the signal and decided to start alone with the calf. The funkeiro questioned how the model was taking care of the animal and she turned her back asking the singer to let her do it.
“I asked you a question, you arrogant,” complained the funkeiro, triggering an argument.
Then it was Medrado and Dayane’s turn
Dayane Mello and Fernanda Medrado engaged in an hour-long discussion while treating the horses. The subject is a rumor that is going on among the pedestrians that, at the entrance of Sthe Matos during the first party of the rural reality reality, Dayane Mello would have shown the middle finger to the influencer.
The ex-Gran Fratello didn’t like being questioned by the ex-Power Couple about the matter.
I want to protect myself, if you keep bringing me things from people who don’t want my good, it’s not a positive thing for me.
hot chat early
Tati Quebra Barraco, Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades were talking about sex in the treehouse when the scenes were censored for PlayPlus subscribers. Rico, Tati and Aline acted out sexual positions while the quartet talked about the subject.
One more punishment on the account!
Late this morning, Tiago was in the headquarters kitchen when he went to wash his hands at the bathroom sink. As the pawn is in the stall, he cannot use thirst water.
As a result, pedestrians will have 12 hours without hot water.
Pinpricks
Mussunzinho, MC Gui, Dynho and Erasmo shared their discontent with Dayane. According to the pawns, the model provokes intrigues and acts recklessly. Mussunzinho recalled the fight between Nego do Borel and other pedestrians in the stall and criticized the participant’s behavior at the time.
When the stuff rolled there, she was laughing […] A tense atmosphere that she automatically helped to generate. And the person is laughing, covertly, in front of you? And he thinks he missed it, because nobody took it forward.
peace reigned
Nego do Borel had a private conversation with Dynho earlier this afternoon and apologized. The two quarreled in the stall after the Friday party after the singer screamed when they asked him to be quiet for people to sleep and threw a bucket at the door. The singer stressed that he is trying to redeem himself from his mistakes.
I said some things that aren’t cool, because I respect your story so fucking much. […] F*ck, I have to be honest with you, the disgrace of drinking, along with [estar] away from the family, along with a lot of stuff… But I can’t blame it either. I have to blame myself too.
Again!
In the tree house, Dayane began to vent to Medrado about being disappointed in the people on the reality show. She also said she was sad for not being chosen when Medrado needed to point out who she saw with her in the final of the program and even brought up the discussion the two had earlier. The model burst into tears.
Why didn’t you choose me? Do you think it didn’t hurt me? It hurt a lot, a lot. More than you can imagine.
Earlier, Dayane criticized Medrado to other participants and called her “take and bring”.
game chat
Tati Quebra Barraco spoke with Dayane, Rico and Aline who resolved their conflicts with Nego do Borel. The funkeira initially considered the singer an option to vote, but said she no longer intends to take him to the countryside, saying that “at least, he is not fake”.
The girl, however, is not very happy with Medrado’s behavior. In a conversation with Rico Melquiades, who called Fernanda “superb”, Tati said that the ex-Power Couple creates intrigues in the house.
Gossip!
Anyone who watched the program on Sunday must have noticed the approach of Gui and Marina. At one point, the two ended up cuddling by the pool. According to Dayane, the romance between pedestrians began even before the reality show.
“They were already hanging out there,” Dayane told the confined in the room. “Frequenter”, in Italian, is a slang term that is equivalent to “to stay”.
Tiago’s turkey was the subject…
It is true! While Valentina said she would like to have a pet chicken, Tiago Piquilo said that she already had a pet turkey.
It was raised indoors.
