day has peace between Dynho and Nego and fights between pedestrians

The hay is on fire in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! Discussions started early, during the handling of the animals. First, MC Gui and Liziane fell out. Then it was Dayane and Medrado’s turn to argue. The pair, incidentally, made up and then fell out again.

While some were facing off, Dynho and Nego do Borel made up, after leading a big fight during the first party of the reality show. In addition, gossip from inside and outside the show is taking over the house. Pinpricks, revelations, guesses… The sparks are flying!

Check out what happened today in the rural reality:

The day has already started “that way”

Early in the morning, MC Gui didn’t like Liziane Gutierrez’s attitude of not answering a question asked by him before they went to carry out the animals’ task.

The pair was responsible for taking care of the cows and, fearing that the house would receive yet another punishment for the delay in their duties, Liziane was confused by the signal and decided to start alone with the calf. The funkeiro questioned how the model was taking care of the animal and she turned her back asking the singer to let her do it.

“I asked you a question, you arrogant,” complained the funkeiro, triggering an argument.

The Farm 2021: Liziane Gutierrez and MC Gui discuss during handling of the cows Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Then it was Medrado and Dayane’s turn

Dayane Mello and Fernanda Medrado engaged in an hour-long discussion while treating the horses. The subject is a rumor that is going on among the pedestrians that, at the entrance of Sthe Matos during the first party of the rural reality reality, Dayane Mello would have shown the middle finger to the influencer.

The ex-Gran Fratello didn’t like being questioned by the ex-Power Couple about the matter.

I want to protect myself, if you keep bringing me things from people who don’t want my good, it’s not a positive thing for me.

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello argues with Medrado about gossip Image: Playback/PlayPlus

hot chat early

Tati Quebra Barraco, Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades were talking about sex in the treehouse when the scenes were censored for PlayPlus subscribers. Rico, Tati and Aline acted out sexual positions while the quartet talked about the subject.

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco, Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello talk about sex Image: Playback/PlayPlus

One more punishment on the account!

Late this morning, Tiago was in the headquarters kitchen when he went to wash his hands at the bathroom sink. As the pawn is in the stall, he cannot use thirst water.

As a result, pedestrians will have 12 hours without hot water.

The Farm 2021: Pawns are punished after Tiago Piquilo breaks the rule Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Pinpricks

Mussunzinho, MC Gui, Dynho and Erasmo shared their discontent with Dayane. According to the pawns, the model provokes intrigues and acts recklessly. Mussunzinho recalled the fight between Nego do Borel and other pedestrians in the stall and criticized the participant’s behavior at the time.

When the stuff rolled there, she was laughing […] A tense atmosphere that she automatically helped to generate. And the person is laughing, covertly, in front of you? And he thinks he missed it, because nobody took it forward.

The Farm 2021: MC Gui, Dynho, Mussunzinho and Erasmo talk about Dayane Image: Playback/Playplus

peace reigned

Nego do Borel had a private conversation with Dynho earlier this afternoon and apologized. The two quarreled in the stall after the Friday party after the singer screamed when they asked him to be quiet for people to sleep and threw a bucket at the door. The singer stressed that he is trying to redeem himself from his mistakes.

I said some things that aren’t cool, because I respect your story so fucking much. […] F*ck, I have to be honest with you, the disgrace of drinking, along with [estar] away from the family, along with a lot of stuff… But I can’t blame it either. I have to blame myself too.

Again!

In the tree house, Dayane began to vent to Medrado about being disappointed in the people on the reality show. She also said she was sad for not being chosen when Medrado needed to point out who she saw with her in the final of the program and even brought up the discussion the two had earlier. The model burst into tears.

Why didn’t you choose me? Do you think it didn’t hurt me? It hurt a lot, a lot. More than you can imagine.

Earlier, Dayane criticized Medrado to other participants and called her “take and bring”.

game chat

Tati Quebra Barraco spoke with Dayane, Rico and Aline who resolved their conflicts with Nego do Borel. The funkeira initially considered the singer an option to vote, but said she no longer intends to take him to the countryside, saying that “at least, he is not fake”.

The girl, however, is not very happy with Medrado’s behavior. In a conversation with Rico Melquiades, who called Fernanda “superb”, Tati said that the ex-Power Couple creates intrigues in the house.

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco talks about Nego do Borel Image: Playback/Playplus

Gossip!

Anyone who watched the program on Sunday must have noticed the approach of Gui and Marina. At one point, the two ended up cuddling by the pool. According to Dayane, the romance between pedestrians began even before the reality show.

“They were already hanging out there,” Dayane told the confined in the room. “Frequenter”, in Italian, is a slang term that is equivalent to “to stay”.

The Farm 2021: Marina and Gui Image: Playback/Playplus

Tiago’s turkey was the subject…

It is true! While Valentina said she would like to have a pet chicken, Tiago Piquilo said that she already had a pet turkey.

It was raised indoors.

Farm 2021: Tiago tells about his turkey Image: Playback/Playplus

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 21 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 21 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 21 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 21 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 21 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 21 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 21 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 21 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 21 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 21 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 21 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 21 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 21 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 21 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 21 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 21 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 21 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 21 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show Reproduction/Instagram