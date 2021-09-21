day has peace between Dynho and Nego and fights between pedestrians

by

The hay is on fire in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! Discussions started early, during the handling of the animals. First, MC Gui and Liziane fell out. Then it was Dayane and Medrado’s turn to argue. The pair, incidentally, made up and then fell out again.

While some were facing off, Dynho and Nego do Borel made up, after leading a big fight during the first party of the reality show. In addition, gossip from inside and outside the show is taking over the house. Pinpricks, revelations, guesses… The sparks are flying!

Check out what happened today in the rural reality:

The day has already started “that way”

Early in the morning, MC Gui didn’t like Liziane Gutierrez’s attitude of not answering a question asked by him before they went to carry out the animals’ task.

The pair was responsible for taking care of the cows and, fearing that the house would receive yet another punishment for the delay in their duties, Liziane was confused by the signal and decided to start alone with the calf. The funkeiro questioned how the model was taking care of the animal and she turned her back asking the singer to let her do it.

“I asked you a question, you arrogant,” complained the funkeiro, triggering an argument.

The Farm 2021: Liziane Gutierrez and MC Gui discuss while handling the cows - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Liziane Gutierrez and MC Gui discuss during handling of the cows

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Then it was Medrado and Dayane’s turn

Dayane Mello and Fernanda Medrado engaged in an hour-long discussion while treating the horses. The subject is a rumor that is going on among the pedestrians that, at the entrance of Sthe Matos during the first party of the rural reality reality, Dayane Mello would have shown the middle finger to the influencer.

The ex-Gran Fratello didn’t like being questioned by the ex-Power Couple about the matter.

I want to protect myself, if you keep bringing me things from people who don’t want my good, it’s not a positive thing for me.

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello discusses with Medrado about gossip - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello argues with Medrado about gossip

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

hot chat early

Tati Quebra Barraco, Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades were talking about sex in the treehouse when the scenes were censored for PlayPlus subscribers. Rico, Tati and Aline acted out sexual positions while the quartet talked about the subject.

A Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco, Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello talk about sex - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco, Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello talk about sex

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

One more punishment on the account!

Late this morning, Tiago was in the headquarters kitchen when he went to wash his hands at the bathroom sink. As the pawn is in the stall, he cannot use thirst water.

As a result, pedestrians will have 12 hours without hot water.

The Farm 2021: Pawns are punished after Tiago Piquilo breaks the rule - Play/PlayPlus - Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Pawns are punished after Tiago Piquilo breaks the rule

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Pinpricks

Mussunzinho, MC Gui, Dynho and Erasmo shared their discontent with Dayane. According to the pawns, the model provokes intrigues and acts recklessly. Mussunzinho recalled the fight between Nego do Borel and other pedestrians in the stall and criticized the participant’s behavior at the time.

When the stuff rolled there, she was laughing […] A tense atmosphere that she automatically helped to generate. And the person is laughing, covertly, in front of you? And he thinks he missed it, because nobody took it forward.

The Farm 2021: MC Gui, Dynho, Mussunzinho and Erasmo talk about Dayane - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: MC Gui, Dynho, Mussunzinho and Erasmo talk about Dayane

Image: Playback/Playplus

peace reigned

Nego do Borel had a private conversation with Dynho earlier this afternoon and apologized. The two quarreled in the stall after the Friday party after the singer screamed when they asked him to be quiet for people to sleep and threw a bucket at the door. The singer stressed that he is trying to redeem himself from his mistakes.

I said some things that aren’t cool, because I respect your story so fucking much. […] F*ck, I have to be honest with you, the disgrace of drinking, along with [estar] away from the family, along with a lot of stuff… But I can’t blame it either. I have to blame myself too.

Again!

In the tree house, Dayane began to vent to Medrado about being disappointed in the people on the reality show. She also said she was sad for not being chosen when Medrado needed to point out who she saw with her in the final of the program and even brought up the discussion the two had earlier. The model burst into tears.

Why didn’t you choose me? Do you think it didn’t hurt me? It hurt a lot, a lot. More than you can imagine.

Earlier, Dayane criticized Medrado to other participants and called her “take and bring”.

game chat

Tati Quebra Barraco spoke with Dayane, Rico and Aline who resolved their conflicts with Nego do Borel. The funkeira initially considered the singer an option to vote, but said she no longer intends to take him to the countryside, saying that “at least, he is not fake”.

The girl, however, is not very happy with Medrado’s behavior. In a conversation with Rico Melquiades, who called Fernanda “superb”, Tati said that the ex-Power Couple creates intrigues in the house.

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco talks about Nego do Borel - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco talks about Nego do Borel

Image: Playback/Playplus

Gossip!

Anyone who watched the program on Sunday must have noticed the approach of Gui and Marina. At one point, the two ended up cuddling by the pool. According to Dayane, the romance between pedestrians began even before the reality show.

“They were already hanging out there,” Dayane told the confined in the room. “Frequenter”, in Italian, is a slang term that is equivalent to “to stay”.

The Farm 2021: Marina and Gui - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina and Gui

Image: Playback/Playplus

Tiago’s turkey was the subject…

It is true! While Valentina said she would like to have a pet chicken, Tiago Piquilo said that she already had a pet turkey.

It was raised indoors.

Farm 2021: Tiago tells about his turkey - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tiago tells about his turkey

Image: Playback/Playplus

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

Nego do Borel is indicted for bodily injury against ex-girlfriend - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 21

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Reproduction/Instagram

Victor Pecoraro is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 21

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Reproduction/Instagram

Mussunzinho is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 21

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Reproduction/Instagram

Liziane Gutierrez is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Record TV

4 / 21

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Playback / Record TV

Tati Quebra Barraco is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 21

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Arcrebian, second eliminated from reality - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 21

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.

Reproduction/Instagram

Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

7 / 21

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

Dayane Mello, Brazilian participant of Big Brother Italy - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 21

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Valentina Francavilla is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 21

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).

Reproduction/Instagram

Medrado releases a music clip in which he talks about the depression he suffered during the pregnancy of his youngest son - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 21

Medrado

Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gui Araújo is in "The farm" - Play / Instagram

11 / 21

Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”

Play / Instagram

Marina Ferrari is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Instagram

12 / 21

Marina Ferrari

Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.

Play / Instagram

MC Gui is confirmed in "The Farm 13" - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 21

MC GUI

The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Reproduction/Instagram

The country singer Tiago, by the duo Hugo and Tiago - Richard Legnari/Publishing

14 / 21

James Piquilo

The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.

Richard Legnari/Disclosure

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 21

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is in the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda - Reproduction/Instagram team

18 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was a dancer for Faustão - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 21

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2020: Former panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 21

A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

21 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 13: Who should the farmer Gui Araujo indicate for the farm?

2.21%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.05%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.32%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

15.26%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.60%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.63%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.95%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.91%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

28.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.69%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.35%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.10%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.61%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 3172 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.