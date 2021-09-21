Death of a young person in SP is not related to the vaccine, says Anvisa

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenager in São Bernardo do Campo, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, has no causal relationship with the covid-19 vaccine. The young woman had received the first dose of Pfizer’s immunizing agent — the only one authorized for minors in Brazil — a week earlier.

Representatives from the pharmacovigilance area of ​​Anvisa met today in São Paulo to obtain more information about the case. According to the agency, the data presented by the São Paulo government’s Epidemiological Surveillance Center were considered “consistent and well-documented” and indicated “the absence of a causal relationship between the administration of the vaccine and the adverse event investigated”.

The meeting began at 10:40 am and was also attended by technicians from the Health Surveillance Center and the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of São Paulo.

The agency reinforces that it will act promptly if the next steps indicate the need to adopt any health or regulatory action regarding the vaccine. So far, the findings point to the maintenance of the benefit versus risk relationship for all vaccines authorized in Brazil, that is, the benefits of vaccination significantly exceed its potential risks.

Anvisa, in a statement

Earlier, as published by Mônica Bergamo’s column in Folha de S.Paulo, the Ministry of Health itself had already denied that the vaccine could be related to the teenager’s death. According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga, she had PTT (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura), an autoimmune disorder that leads to the formation of clots throughout the body.

Last week, however, the Ministry of Health announced the suspension of vaccination for adolescents without comorbidities. The guidance was ignored by many states — such as São Paulo —, which continue to advance in the immunization campaign for younger people.

“We follow the vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old in the state of São Paulo. 78% of the kids are already vaccinated with the first dose”, celebrated the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB) today.

We follow the vaccination of adolescents from 12 to 17 years old in the State of SP. 78% of kids are already vaccinated with the first dose — João Doria (@jdoriajr) September 20, 2021

Queiroga keeps speech

In the morning, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reinforced his speech in defense of the interruption of the vaccination of adolescents in Brazil – even after the government of São Paulo has already ruled out that the death of the young woman from São Bernardo was caused by the vaccine.

The minister, who is in New York for the 76th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations), he also mentioned “adverse events” again, but focused on the argument that the PNI (National Immunization Program) must be respected and the priority must be the vaccination of the largest 18 years old.

“Adverse events exist and are not a reason to suspend the vaccination campaign or to relativize its benefits, but the health authority has to evaluate,” he said.

Asked if the vaccination could be accelerated, he replied that, “sometimes, accelerating too much you can slip on the curve”, adding that “Brazil is already doing very well in vaccination”.

Read, in full, Anvisa’s statement:

Representatives of the Pharmacovigilance area of ​​Anvisa met this Monday (20), in São Paulo, to obtain more information on the investigation of suspected adverse events after vaccination in adolescents in the state.

Data presented during the meeting were considered consistent and well-documented, indicating the absence of a causal relationship between the administration of the vaccine and the adverse event investigated.

Investigation

The investigation report prepared by the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of São Paulo was received by the Agency this Sunday night, September 19, containing details of the entire evaluation process that concluded that it was not possible to directly attribute the death to vaccination.

Anvisa’s entourage was welcomed by the Disease Control Coordination – CCD of the State Health Department of the State of São Paulo, which is the body responsible for recommendations and adoption of measures to prevent and control diseases and health problems. Specialist in pharmacovigilance, representing the Ministry of Health’s National Immunization Program, also participated in the meeting.

The meeting, which began at 10:40 am, Brasília time, was also attended by technicians from the Center for Sanitary Surveillance and Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of São Paulo. Specialists who conducted the investigation in the state detailed the investigative procedure that culminated in the release of the Informative Note last Friday, 17th, at night.

Next steps

Considering the temporal relationship between vaccination and the occurrence of the adverse event, Anvisa will notify the case to the World Health Organization (WHO) for evaluation as to any possible safety sign.

Also, with the technical information, Anvisa will participate in the meetings of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA), a council of regulatory authorities that brings together the world’s leading authorities in discussions about the safety of vaccines, as well as the Committee meeting Interinstitutional Pharmacovigilance of Vaccines and other Immunobiologicals – CIFAVI, both scheduled for this Tuesday (21) in the morning.

CIVAFI aims to assess the technical and scientific aspects of adverse events resulting from the use of vaccines, observing the competences of public bodies responsible for pharmacovigilance actions. The Committee is composed of representatives from the Ministry of Health, ANVISA and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), through the National Institute for Quality Control in Health (INCQS/Fiocruz).

The Agency reinforces that it will act promptly if the next steps indicate the need to adopt any sanitary or regulatory action regarding the vaccine.

So far, the findings point to the maintenance of the benefit versus risk relationship for all vaccines authorized in Brazil, that is, the benefits of vaccination significantly exceed its potential risks.