Deathloop enters top of UK sales chart • Eurogamer.pt

Gameindustrybiz has already shared this week’s UK top seller, with Deathloop going straight to the top of the chart. According to information shared by the site, Deathloop’s performance may have been even better than expected, as Bethesda does not share data regarding the game’s digital sales.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the game was released on PC and still as a temporary PS5 exclusive – that is, in addition to not being released on Xbox consoles, it was released on a console that is in its first year of life, with a still low user base.

In addition to Deathloop, PlayStation console exclusive titles are also another highlight this week: Spider-Man: Miles Morales rose 223% in sales, thus occupying second place in the table; Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart saw a 630% sales increase; Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut climbed 13 places to No.6 after a 233% sales increase.

Nintendo Switch should also be highlighted, with 4 games in the top 10: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, Wario Ware: Get It Together and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You can check the full table below: