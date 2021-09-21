Delegate is victim of racism in a mall store in Fortaleza

Delegate Ana Paula Barroso, deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (DPGV) of the Civil Police of Ceará, was the target of a crime of racism in a unit of the Zara store, located in the Iguatemi shopping mall, in Fortaleza.

According to the delegate responsible for the police investigation, Ana Claudia Nery da Silva, after being stopped trying to enter the store on Sunday (19), the victim was dismayed, in a state of shock and tears.

Ana Paula entered the establishment with a bag from another store, while eating ice cream, when she was approached by the manager, who tried to push her away, justifying that it would be a safety rule. The delegate then asked if it was for the ice cream, but got no answer. She then questioned a mall security guard about what had happened, and he called the head of security at the place, who recognized her as a delegate.

At this point, the victim entered the store with the head of security, who asked the employee about what had happened. “He was quick to say that he had no prejudice and that he had black, gay and lesbian friends,” says delegate Ana Claudia. For the professional, the speech only reaffirms prejudice.

After the completion of the Electronic Police Report (BO), the Civil Police requested the internal images of the mall, which were provided. Zara, however, did not provide the store’s images. Delegate Ana Claudia said she sent a letter, but received no response.

A search and seizure warrant was then requested, which was granted by the Court and fulfilled this Monday (20).

The responsible delegate reports that the movement around the case was possible, not because of Ana Paula Barroso’s position as a delegate, but because she knew the tools for the complaint.

In an interview with the newspaper O POVO, Zara representatives stated that the delegate was prevented from entering the store because she was not wearing a protective mask against Covid-19, as she was eating ice cream. The company also said “that it does not tolerate any kind of discrimination”.

About the security footage, Zara says they were not made available because the equipment and footage were seized by the Police this Sunday.