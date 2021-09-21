Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, provokes OAB veto: ‘Since you can’t boast’

Deolane Calf, widow of MC Kevin, who embarked for Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, took advantage of sniping the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), which vetoed the display of ‘property related to the exercise or not of the profession, such as use of vehicles, travel, accommodation and consumer goods’ by its lawyers.

Always traveling to the luxurious country and sporting designer clothes on her social networks, the lawyer posted a photo on Instagram Stories in which she replaced the stores’ logo with popular clothing brands in Brazil. “There’s only a little bit, Dubai, right?”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

Recently, Deolane made a big splash when she revealed that she had had a nymphoplasty, also known as labioplasty (intimate surgery). The intervention is intended to reduce the size of the labia of the vagina by laser.

“I’m here with the wonderful one who fixes ‘prikito’. If you need to fix the animal, just come here at JK Estética. The only thing that won’t be before and after photos, because there is already an appeal, Brazil. But I guarantee you: there is little baby, see, women? Look for this gynecologist, because she fixes everything”, she explained at the time.

