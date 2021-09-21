Depression X-ray: how it works and why it can be more severe in some people – Marie Claire Magazine

+



When writing the work “The Noon Demon”, the American writer Andrew Solomon he put himself on a difficult and – by the way – painful mission in one of the most vulnerable moments of his life: to make a symbolic anatomy of depression, taking himself as an object of study. The book, written over a period of five years, marks the author’s ups and downs with the disease.

An open homosexual, Andrew says he came out of the closet twice: when he understood himself as a gay man and when he recognized the severe state he was in due to depression. And it did what it suggests as a remedy for people who live with it, who look at the disease as if they were looking into a mirror. This would then be a first step, not denying its existence. The second would be to talk about her and get help. That is, leave the silence.

Broadly speaking, Andrew sums up the condition as “a grief disproportionate to the circumstance.” Which explains how it affects even the simplest tasks, like getting out of bed, eating, or taking a shower.

Diagnosing depression is not simple, as there is no test that can put an end to doubts. Its symptoms, however, impair the ability to perform everyday tasks and drastically affect the quality of life of those living with the disease (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is a mental disorder that affects up to 5% of the world population, and women are twice as likely to be affected by the disease compared to men. Although it is considered a common disorder, identifying it is not easy for the patient, nor for the health professional. This is because there is no test to confirm it, as occurs, for example, with diabetes, in which a blood test can put an end to any suspicion.

The most accurate way to identify a depressive condition is to talk about the symptoms with a specialized doctor, he says. Fernanda Palhano, neuroscientist researcher at the Instituto do Cérebro, Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN). Sadness, tiredness, obsessive thoughts, low self-esteem, lack of enthusiasm for daily activities, insomnia or too much sleep, and apathy are the most frequent in medical textbooks. A very common manifestation, explains Fernanda, are “ruminative” thoughts. “A person is stuck there in that state of mind thinking something negative and can’t get rid of them, whether it’s guilt or belittling thoughts. These are thoughts that, by way of rules, are repetitive and negative.”

Currently, Fernanda is studying alternative treatments for depression and their effects on the brain, such as with ayahuasca (tea that has hallucinogenic potential). Many patients do not respond to conventional pharmacological treatments, she says, hence the interest in studying parallel therapies. One of the research steps involved the use of functional magnetic resonance imaging in patients with depression to obtain brain images and understand activity patterns based on some stimuli. When the patient was inside the exam machine, the group of researchers presented photos with different contents in order to induce the most different sensations, whether dread, fear, sadness or joy. Then she asked people to rate them from 0 to 10, to say if an image was negative, very negative, positive or very positive. And proposed an exercise.

“We asked the person, based on an image, to think about a story in order to make this image less negative. In one case, we selected a photo of a pedestrian being run over, in blood, and then we said, ‘Imagine this is just a scene from a movie and it’s not a real accident’ to see how it interacted with this new information.” The logic was that if it wasn’t true, the image would become less bad. The choice for this type of protocol had a reason: patients with depression have more difficulty completing the exercise, the negative impression usually persists and many resist even looking at the images. The process of reframing the meaning of the image would be what the researcher calls “emotional regulation”. “Regulating one’s emotions is a bigger challenge for people with depression,” he says.

In addition to being difficult to diagnose the illness, it is also challenging to find the cause of the depressive state. This is because there is not just one explanation for how it is installed, there are many. It can be the result of a major trauma, grief, illness, unemployment, or also a genetic predisposition. Likewise, the disease can appear surreptitiously. There are many theories and one of the best known for this second type, explains Fernanda, is the one that understands depression as the result of a chemical imbalance in the brain. For example, when there is dysregulation in the production of serotonin.

“Serotonin is present in our entire body, not just in the brain, and it regulates mood, appetite, and sleep. If there is an imbalance, according to this theory, then depression can occur.” Many of the pharmacological treatments, he stresses, “seek to increase the amount of this neurotransmitter available in the brain.” Identifying what is actually going on in our mind, again, is not the result of a medical exam, but of monitoring and monitoring how the person reacts to certain types of medication.

In the case of women, hormonal variation is also a factor to be considered, especially at certain times in life, such as postpartum and menopause, she recalls Laila Saboya Borges Fortes, specialist psychologist in Health from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

Laila adds that it is very complex to separate chemical factors from external circumstances and that, in her experience, one thing always goes hand in hand with the other. “There are cases in which they are visibly the result of a chemical imbalance, for example, in menopause, in the postpartum period, where there is a huge hormonal variation, which can lead to depressive states. But, normally, there are factors that bring about the chemical imbalance. Everything we do ends up stimulating the production of hormones, as a simple physical activity is capable of producing dopamine and serotonin.”

The puerperium phase for women is an emblematic period of how these factors combine, says Laila. In addition to the drastic drop in the levels of estrogen and progesterone hormones, which can facilitate a picture of postpartum depression, there are new circumstances to which the mother needs to adapt, and which can overload her even more when there is no support from a partner. or familiar. “The first months postpartum correspond to a complicated period, of tiredness, adaptation to the new reality, sleepless nights. All these points are like little pebbles that we put together inside a pot and there comes a time when it overflows.”

When asked how depression affects men and women, Laila responds that she may have a biased opinion, since 70% of her patients are women. However, she believes that it is easier for this portion of the population to open up about their problems and seek help. “These are people who come to the clinics more often. Men normally express their problems in other ways, whether through drinking or intense sexual activity. In contrast, the suicide rate among men is much higher than among women. They don’t ask for help and so they implode.”

The psychologist believes that social pressures and expectations that fall on women also play an important role in explaining the higher rate of depression among the female population.

As if the difficulties in diagnosing the disease and its cause were not enough, there is a setback to identify the type of depression. Yes, there is not just one. It can appear at a specific time in life or it can recur with the same symptoms – both are known as unipolar depression, when only one condition manifests itself over a period of time. And there are cases where it alternates with symptoms of mania. This is popularly known as bipolar disorder, in certain moments an individual is lack of energy and melancholic, and in others euphoric, with accelerated thoughts, excess energy and impulsive behavior, often with increased libido and self-esteem.

Nowadays, the journalist Bianca*, 26, talks openly about depression. But it was a tortuous walk to get to this point. Diagnosed in early 2015, she had just moved to Curitiba to attend college in social sciences. She was living in student housing and, within the first few months, she realized that it wasn’t the course she wanted. If he locked up college, he would have to leave the republic he lived in, and at that moment he didn’t have the money to rent an apartment. I was still in an abusive relationship. He didn’t feel it was enough for his ex-partner. There were too many triggers. Without family and friends around, she began to feel more anxious. It was then that he sought therapy at the college itself, where he received a referral to a therapist and, thus, was able to afford the sessions at a more affordable price. There, many traumas and unresolved issues surfaced and that’s when the crisis appeared.

“I started to have anxiety attacks and couldn’t do everyday things, like go out with friends, get up to go to class, go to the market. I stayed at home and lay down for a long time, I couldn’t see perspective on things, I couldn’t eat because the crises locked my stomach. I left everything for tomorrow and that tomorrow never came.”

Because he couldn’t eat, he lost 10 kilos at that stage. Her depression caused her job performance to drop and she was soon fired. Also, he could no longer connect with his friends. “They didn’t understand that I was depressed and I didn’t understand that either.”

At first, he resisted a treatment that involved medications. It was a request he made to his psychotherapist, but he saw no improvement. “I called the CVV (Life Enhancement Center) many times because I was thinking about suicide and then, in a conversation with my mother, she suggested that I go to a psychiatrist. I ended up going and was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. She convinced me that the drugs would be a good option.”

After a month, he saw a change in his status. I was able to do the simple things that I had left for later and the psychotherapeutic process also seemed to improve, as I was treating the symptoms and the cause at the same time. Five years of treatment later, in 2019, he was discharged.

The report asked what helped him most during this period: “It was demystifying the use of medicines. I understood that depression and anxiety are illnesses and that it’s not because they don’t manifest themselves physically, that they are less than a headache.” And before the interview ended, he added: “My family’s support was also important for all the ups and downs I’ve had. Having people to talk to, because I didn’t know what was happening to me and I couldn’t verbalize it. Talking was very important.”

Depression is treatable, if you feel at a dead end, seek help, be it a trusted friend or family member. In addition to the Life Valorization Center (CVV), available 24 hours a day, by calling 188, there are options for psychotherapeutic treatments at low or no cost. Depression is an illness that needs proper treatment. Be sure to get help.

*We preserve anonymity at the request of the interviewee.