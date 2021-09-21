Did you know that there are only 3 fixed income investments? The rest is detail – 09/21/2021

Did you know that there are only three types of fixed income investments? That nobody ever told you, did they?

Both in Tesouro Direto and in other applications, such as CDBs, you must have seen a million different names: prefixed, post, CDI percentage, IPCA+, Selic, hybrid yields… It’s so much that you want to give up…

… Do not give up!

Now, we’re going to show, in the easiest way you’ve seen on the internet, that fixed income investments can also be summed up in just three types.

The rest is detail, and if you understand these three basic types, you’ll understand everything (and you’ll even know where to invest to make your money pay more).

The three types of bonds are prefixed, post-fixed and hybrid, which are a mixture of the previous two!

Let’s take a look at Treasure Direct, which is where almost everyone starts.

Prefixed

Every fixed income investment that has previously shown a fixed return, locked in at the time of investment, belongs to the fixed rate group. This is the first type.

In Tesouro Direto, this investment is called Prefixed Treasury! Suggestive.

In private fixed income, the names can vary, but the type of profitability is still the same, but it can yield more, as we show some alternatives in the video at the top of this text.

Post-fixed

The second group is the post-fixed! At Tesouro Direto, this is the Selic Treasury.

Although you know that it will always have a profitability equal to the Selic rate, this rate goes up and down as the Selic rate changes, according to the decision taken by the Central Bank every 45 days, approximately.

There are other types of fluctuations that are not linked to Selic, but the dynamics are the same: they will have a profitability linked to some other index, and what you may have seen most out there are linked to the CDI.

CDBs of this type may yield 140% of the CDI or even more, which exceeds the Treasury Selic rate, as shown in the video above.

But you must pay attention to liquidity. If there is daily liquidity, as in the case of the Treasury Selic, this investment may be suitable for your emergency reserve as it allows for redemption at any time. If not, this investment must have another medium or long-term purpose as it does not allow for early redemption.

hybrids

Hybrid fixed-income investments have this name precisely because they mix the two things: both post-fixed and fixed-rate earnings.

This is the case of the IPCA Treasury, on the Tesouro Direto website!

If you notice, it guarantees profitability equal to the official inflation in Brazil (which is how much the price of things rises and this is precisely the post-fixed component), plus a bonus fixed above that.

As no one knows how much the price of things will go up, the return component of this investment is called post-fixed, that is, you will only know later how much it will yield you.

But the IPCA Treasury also has a bonus above the profitability that is prefixed!

Everything you know at the time of application is called prefixed.

As this type of investment is “pre+post”, it is called hybrid, like cars that combine a gasoline engine and another electric engine!

Combustion engine cars are the preset ones, which we have always known. Electric motor vehicles, such as the famous Nissan Leaf or Renault Zoe, are the post-fixes that came later. And hybrids mix the two technologies!

Is there still time to invest?

Do you think you are old to invest? Well, I guarantee it is not!

