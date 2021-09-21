Diego Hypolito is detonated while imitating Gusttavo Lima at Show dos Famousos

Diego Hypolito debuted at Show dos Famosos, in Domingão with Huck, last Sunday (19/9). The Olympic medalist was responsible for playing Gusttavo Lima, but he was scolded by Boninho, a member of the jury, for not paying attention to details.

“I loved your performance and your first moment. You surprised singing. We do a survey, and I’ll be really boring. There’s something your technician, who worked with you, should have taught you. He sings with his left hand. He doesn’t sing with his right hand,” said the director.

The reprimand was reaffirmed after Diego informed that he knew of the information, but preferred to make the presentation in another way. At that moment, Boninho decreed the note 9.7 and said: “Sing with your left hand!”.

Diego Hypolito plays Gusttavo Lima at the Show dos Famosos

The other celebrities on the jury, Preta Gil and Regina Casé, took it easy and gave a 10 for the gymnast’s interpretation. On the web, however, internet users didn’t like the presentation and Diego became a laughingstock.

“Guys, Diego Hypolito… my father. Doesn’t he have a friend?” wrote a netizen. “How embarrassing is Diego Hypolito at the Show dos Famosos… Pardon Gusttavo Lima for this disaster”, commented another.

