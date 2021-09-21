Diesel in cars and benefit to airlines; check the tortoises of the MP for fuels – 09/21/2021 – Market

MP (provisional measure) 1,063, which releases stations to buy ethanol directly from the mill or gasoline from other brands, has already won 73 amendments in the Chamber, some of which do not fall within the scope of the Executive’s proposal, the so-called tortoises.

For the sector, the flurry of proposals is worrying for taking to Congress attributions that belong to the ANP (National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency), as happened in the Eletrobras privatization MP, which ran over the planning by carrying out a sectorial mini-reform.

In the MP for fuels, the tortoises deal with issues such as the release for the manufacture of light diesel vehicles, the permission of self-service pumps at service stations, delivery services in the sale of gasoline and benefits to specific sectors, such as aviation.

Some of the amendments are already being debated in Congress by other bills, such as the implementation of a subsidy for the purchase of gas for low-income families or the creation of a fuel price stabilization fund.​

Prohibited in the country since the oil shocks of the 1970s, the manufacture of light diesel vehicles is the subject of amendments presented by federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and Adriana Vantura (Novo-SP), under the argument that it can help to reduce fuel prices.

“Several countries use diesel for passenger vehicles, including because of environmental issues”, defends the deputy. “Furthermore, the authorization for the use of diesel can make the fuel cheaper, alleviating the current inflationary crisis.”

The fuel sector is against the idea, claiming that Brazil is still an importer of diesel oil and the popularization of vehicles with this fuel could have an impact on the trade balance. In addition, due to its importance in cargo transportation, diesel has a much lower tax burden than gasoline.

In other amendments, Kataguiri and Ventura also propose allowing stations to have automatic pumps for self-service. He argues that, without the cost of gas station attendants, prices could be lower.

“In supermarkets, banks, restaurants, cinemas, airlines, etc., self-service is possible. Why would it be different with the fuel sector?”, asks Ventura. “Brazil is decades behind in the area. Self-service pumps are used in all developed countries.”

Permission for the delivery of fuels, a topic that is currently being debated at the ANP, is defended by Deputy Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES). Currently, the agency has been monitoring operations in the testing phase, before giving a final opinion on the model.

“The expansion of business operations related to fuels is closely connected to the increase in competition in the sector”, says the deputy, defending that the measure will guarantee “innovative service to the consumer”.

Senator Chico Rodriques (DEM-RR) asks for exemption from federal taxes for the purchase of fuel by airlines, claiming that the sector is facing “the worst crisis in history” caused by the reduction in demand during the pandemic.

“According to Federal Government estimates, once the incentive was adopted, approximately R$ 250 million per year would no longer be collected from federal contributions”, he says. “However, the measure is urgent and necessary to prevent further dismantling of the sector, so relevant to the economy and society.”

Agricultural aviation is also the subject of an amendment, by deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP-RS), who wants the segment to have the right to buy ethanol directly from the mills, arguing that the measure “has repercussions on the final cost of national agricultural production”.

Most of the amendments deal with tax issues in relation to the direct sale of ethanol, concentrating the collection of federal taxes on producers, in a model called monophasia, which was already being discussed by Congress.

Deputy José Neto (Podemos-GO) goes further and tries to legislate on state taxes, proposing the unification of ICMS rates on fuels at 17% for gasoline and 10% for diesel and ethanol, with a two-year deadline for compliance of the goal.

The issue is the target of divergences between the federal and state governments, which have fuel an important collection focus and claim to prefer to discuss the tax burden on the sector in the context of tax reform.

Every time there is a bill and a provisional measure, many people take the opportunity to place tortoises, it is a risk whenever the bill is being passed through the Legislative,” says the director of Downstream at the IBP (Brazilian Petroleum Institute), Valéria Lima.

Although she says that all proposals must be followed up, she sees little chance that those less concerned with the MP’s theme will evolve. The IBP itself sponsors amendments to the text, but trying to overturn the possibility that stations buy fuel from other brands.

The institute claims that, in addition to being a contractual relationship between stations and distributors, the decree that regulated the measure does not resolve consumer protection issues generated by the proposal, such as the guarantee that the consumer will be informed about which product he is buying.

In addition, it does not address an issue seen as fundamental for the sector: the segregation of storage tanks by fuel origin. “The consumer enters a service that has such a mark, how will you know which product is at the pump?”, he asks.

On Monday (13), President Jair Bolsonaro issued a new provisional measure bringing forward the term of validity of the proposals of the MP for fuels, which had given 90 days for states to organize the tax part and the ANP to establish rules.

The new MP, number 1,069, came along with a decree establishing some criteria for the sale of fuel from other brands and, once again, was seen by the market as an infringement on the role of the regulatory body.

“Without the necessary technical deepening of the matter and the impacts on the sector, MP 1069/21 anticipates the review process of the resale regulatory framework, which has been conducted by the ANP, the competent body to regulate the fuel market in the country,” he said the IBP.