Diesel or electric? Tug of war between jeeps decides!

Electric engines and diesel engines have one feature in common: abundant torque at low revs. This feature is much appreciated off-road and jeeps with electric motors are becoming popular around the world. As is the case with this Land Rover Defender with Tesla mechanics.

The CarWow channel held a challenge to see if this old Defender can face the new Defender, equipped with a diesel engine. The challenge was not a race or crossing a trail. It was a tug of war.

Defenders on either side of the ring

The modern Land Rover Defender chosen was the short 90 version, with two doors. Under the hood is the Ingenium family’s 3.0 inline six-cylinder, which produces 253 hp and 58 kgfm. Even with two doors the new Defender is a heavy SUV, weighing 2,228 kg. To assist there are differential locks and 4×4 traction with reduced.

The old Defender uses the mechanics of a Tesla Model S 100D, with a 60kWh battery pack at the front and a 40kWh battery pack at the rear. The Tesla’s engines were mounted in the center of the jeep, with power being sent to each axle via a gimbal. The power is 456 hp and the torque is 45.8 kgfm.

There is no reduced or differential lock, but each axle has a limited slip differential. The old Defender is lighter, weighing about 2 tons thanks to the aluminum body and the lack of comfort or technological items inside.

The fight between combustion and electricity

The modern Defender has reduced, traction control and more torque, but the old one delivers torque instantly and brings off-road tires (Photo: YouTube | Reproduction)

Car tug of war is not the most accurate method of comparing two cars. The weight of each vehicle, the type of tire and the reaction time are more decisive than the brute force. In the first pull, the diesel Defender took the victory. The traction control and weight of the modern car were decisive for the victory.

For the second pull, Defender gave way to a companion: a Defender 110 double-cab pickup truck inspired by a Defender used in the movie 007 – Contra Specter. The mechanics are the same as the other electric Defender, but the weight is 2,600 kg and the tires are more aggressive.

For the second pull, the presenter used the modern Defender’s reducer and set the traction control to grass, gravel and snow mode. The modern Defender’s electronic controls were no match for the electric Defender’s instantaneous torque, muddy tires and weight.