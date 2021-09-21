Digital Eclipse Negotiates to Produce Marvel vs Capcom 2 Remaster

Facebook

The studio responsible recently for the work on Blizzard Arcade Collection and also by several other retro titles, Digital Eclipse, may be preparing for the production of a remaster of Marvel vs Capcom 2.

According to Mike Mika, leader of the studio, the intention is to be able to return to work with the franchise and update the title for current consoles. Remember that Digital Eclipse worked on the Xbox 360 and PS3 version of the game in 2009, but the title was removed from digital stores in 2013 due to the end of the agreement between Capcom and Disney.

Mike said he often gets requests from fans and even studio investors for something related to MvsC2, but reaffirms that it does not depend on him, but on an agreement between the two companies, as you can see in his comments below.

“The reaction has been amazing and I know both Disney and Capcom saw it loud and clear, and we’ve started some discussions about it now and we’re trying to see how far we can go.”

“But at the end of the day, it’s really not up to us. Parts of this are owned by two different and really big entities that have a lot of reasons why they would or would not like to be a part of this that we are not aware of.”

“So all we can really do is just present the best case possible, try to make it easy for them and see if they’re interested.”

For those interested in a possible return of Marvel vs Capcom 2, it remains to wait an agreement between the companies and whether the project will be delivered to Digital Eclipse.