Do you feel guilty when eating? Learn how to change guilt for pleasure – 20/09/2021

With the increasing attempt of highly restrictive diets to lose weight, the act of overeating or simply going off the diet has become a reason for guilt and judgment.

Tips are very common for people to stand firm, have willpower, in addition to having to accept the simple concept that eating well helps maintain satiety and minimizes the chances of someone going off the diet.

But the truth is that when we talk about dealing with the exaggerations and slip-ups of diets, not everything is that simple, as everyone has a different life story in relation to the feeling of frustration for not having controlled themselves.

First of all, it is important to understand the differences in hunger and how excessive food works. Look:

physical hunger: it’s about that hunger we feel with physical signs like a rumbling stomach or even a headache and a drop in energy. In this case, there is no specific food and any type of food can satisfy the person.

Emotional hunger: in this there is no physical sign, but the desire to eat something specific as a way to resolve some negative emotion: frustration, fear, anxiety, sadness. It is not always limited to bad moments, as there may also be the desire to eat something to celebrate a special date or an achievement.

Another important concept to understand is overeating and disturbed eating

Unlike binge eating, which is something pathological, exaggeration can be a disordered eating: which usually occurs with more caloric and palatable foods in an attempt to alleviate a bad feeling or to solve a problem.

An example would be to eat an entire chocolate bar every day when you get home after a tiring day. Note that in this case there may be many factors: work is very tiring, relations between colleagues are not the best, there are also those cases where the person has an abusive boss and doesn’t know how to deal with it, comes home and exaggerates in chocolate.

Note that in this case, it is not possible to summarize the situation of the person in terms of a restrictive diet or being strong, but they have a problem that they need to deal with and then the relationship with food tends to improve.

A common binge is one that you eat more than you are hungry for on some special family occasion, birthday party, or other important time.

Note that excessive food is something common and is part of human history. It turns out that these days exaggerations have become more abundant and more frequent and often they happen for no reason or simply out of the habit of exaggerating.

Physiologically, the body knows how to deal with an exaggeration or another and this does not make anyone fat. The damage to health happens with the high frequency of these exaggerations.

These concepts serve to understand that there’s nothing wrong with eating, but when you understand how your body works, it’s much easier to deal with food and guilt.

Eating something more caloric or out of schedule from time to time will not harm your health. The important thing is to understand at the moment if the exaggeration made sense. Did you eat because you were in front of you, because you’re not happy in a relationship, or because you were celebrating something important?

When you couldn’t resist and decided to eat a chocolate after lunch, was that physical hunger or was it your body asking for PMS?

Understanding how your body works helps you make your own choices and, in this way, even if there is an exaggeration or an off-schedule meal, you know how you felt at that moment and understand that you don’t need to feel guilt or remorse.

If you are now starting to know your body’s signals and have a profile of not accepting mistakes, when you eat, concentrate on tasting and enjoying that moment.

Instead of wasting your time feeling guilty, focus on understanding the reasons that made you eat, and so, at another time, know how to deal better with the situation. Gradually you learn to enjoy every moment with food without feeling guilty.