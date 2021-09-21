Does Emmy still resist fantasy stories?

the victory of The Crown as best drama series at Emmy 2021 isn’t exactly a surprise. Always prestigious at the Academy Awards – nominated in the category since her first season – the series about the British crown in Netflix it arrived in 2021 with its most discussed season, largely due to the presence of both emblematic and controversial figures of Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. So when the 2021 Emmy came to an end last night (19), the surprise was more for the series that were nominated and left empty-handed than the result itself.

Just as 44% of the actors remembered by Emmy voters were non-white – and ultimately the winners were all Caucasian – the Emmy nominations also lived up to the fantasy productions and then let them down. The genre that includes titles Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, WandaVision and even the boys left the main night reset. And despite the Baby Yoda series being tied with The Crown in number of indications – 24 each – the derivative of Star Wars ended up leaving the main night without figurines, as well as WandaVision, which marked the best miniseries of the year to leave empty-handed.

Since 2015, when game of Thrones it won 12 awards in one night – and even more in 2016, when it added 38 major Emmy figurines and became the most awarded Primetime Emmy scripted series – it’s hard to say that TV’s main ceremony still resists fantasy stories. Until The Handmaid’s Tale, who could also fit the genre, despite having broken the losing record this year, has had great nights, like in 2017, when he won eight statuettes including best drama series. But at least in 2021, costumes were limited to prizes delivered before the main night, mostly technical: Mandalorian got 7, WandaVision with 3 and lovecraft country 2, including Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Courtney B. Vance).

in spite of game of Thrones seeming an exception in Emmy history, it may actually represent a transitional era in television, all the more so because the production came from one of the most prestigious broadcasters, HBO, and on a historic budget. But despite the records, the series was not the first fantasy series to take the main statuette. In 2005, the world was turned upside down with the success of lost, the first fantasy/sci-fi production to take the award for best drama series at the awards.

Still, the trajectory of the genre at the Emmy has been growing for a long time. To say that fantasy is ignored would be to snub the screenplay awards received by Beyond imagination (or The Twilight Zone) in the 60s or the indications of Star Trek in the main category in this same decade. In the 1990s, X file she received 21 nominations at the main awards, four of them for best drama series, taking statuettes for best screenplay in drama series and best actress, for Gillian Anderson.

While game of Thrones may have been the main responsible for opening the gates for genre series, the various indications for titles such as WandaVision and Mandalorian they also make sense in following the same Oscar movement, which seeks to bring the general public closer to the Academy, going after productions that, year after year, break records in audience and box office. While this has not yet translated into a guaranteed victory, it is certain that we will see more and more of these productions in the coming years.

When you see the growing trajectory of the presence of fantasy in the awards until last year, when watchmen came out as the main winner, it is possible to understand the Emmy 2021 in a different way. This year, the same Academy that gave all the acting figurines to white people also preferred the square the Queen’s Gambit above the distressing I may destroy you, the physical and vocal transformation of Ewan McGregor in Halston above the eccentric performance of Paul Bettany in WandaVision, and even the detective of Evan Peters in Mare of Easttown in a category with three actors from Hamilton. In a year fraught with uncertainty and instability in the industry, the Emmy’s response seems to have been to hold back on traditionalism.