‘Dog that barks doesn’t bite’ · TV News

Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will sit in the chair of the jeweler’s presidency and will face Cristina (Leandra Leal) in Império. The bad character will say that the company just didn’t go down the drain because of his money and that he runs the business. “Dog that barks does not bite”, he will shoot, tired of the blonde’s threats in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The character of Carmo Dalla Vecchia discovered that the bastard daughter of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) traveled to Switzerland and interrogated her. In an attempt to gain the trust of the children of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), the villain tried to accuse the former street vendor of being responsible for the breach in the company’s accounts.

In a scene that will air on September 25th , Cristina will face the Commander’s rival. “It’s really cocky of you to come here again,” she will begin. “You think you still rule here, but you know that Imperio is only standing because of my money,” he will retort.

Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) will insinuate that no one knows the origin of Maurilio’s fortune. “But you accepted! I’m in charge, and whoever can,” says the mysterious biologist.

Cristina will threaten the man and say that his situation is critical. At that moment, he will lose patience with the blonde: “Bark, bark! Dog that barks doesn’t bite”.

Annoyed, the woman will make a prediction about the future and say that her father will still kick him out of the jewelry store. “I think the opposite can happen. Open your eye, your potato is the one that’s roasting”, will finish the real son of Silviano (Othon Bastos).

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.