Dog that lost its owner attends cemetery and consoles grieving families

In 2018, the owner of the puppy, named Bobby, died, the man was buried in the General Roca municipal cemetery, in Rio Negro, Argentina and the entire ceremony was accompanied by the dog and since then he has not left there.

The loyalty of dogs is infinite that even extends to their owner’s deathbed. And Bobby proved that as much as his tutor is not physically present, he is very much alive in his heart.

The puppy Bobby. (Photo: Reproduction Río Negro/Juan Thomes)

The little furry has been living in the cemetery for three years, under the care of Daniel Cisterna, a gravedigger on the afternoon shift, accompanying him in all his activities.

“Three years ago its owner died and since then he has never left the cemetery. He stayed because his master is buried here,” Daniel told Río Negro.

The little dog started to live in the company of the gravedigger, Daniel Cisterna. (Photo: Reproduction Río Negro/Juan Thomes)

The puppy loves the man, just hear the sound of his motorcycle, which runs to the gate to welcome him, spends the day helping him, and at the end of the day takes him to the exit to say goodbye. Beloved!

Daniel has worked there for 16 years, and since meeting Bobby, he has found a friend who helps him with his daily tasks. And among the roles, Bobby has excelled in helping with funerals.

During the time of the ceremony, about 45 minutes, the puppy remains lying beside the family, motionless, just watching, I believe it was the way he found to soothe the sad hearts of the family members who are crying there.

“Looks like he understands their pain,” said Daniel.

The puppy has lived there for three years. (Photo: Reproduction Río Negro/Juan Thomes)

The little dog arrived at the cemetery with the hearse, and after the tutor’s funeral, he stayed there. The days passed and the family members went looking for him, but the bigwig decided that that place was his new home.

“The puppy was still on the owner’s grave, he didn’t want to go. They loaded him into a truck, but he left and returned to his master’s grave. He doesn’t want to go, he wants to stay with the owner”, said the gravedigger.

In addition to Daniel, the furry also has a ‘godmother’ named Adriana Carrasc, an animal protector who met him when he went to visit his mother’s grave. She feeds him weekly and takes him to the veterinarian when needed, in addition to having him neutered.

Adriana Carrasc feeds the puppy weekly. (Photo: Reproduction Río Negro/Juan Thomes)

Many, upon learning of his story, question why they can’t find a real home for Bobby, but Adriana replies:

“Here is his house, there is no lack of affection, food or veterinary attention. He’s right here”, he assured

Sweetheart! The fidelity that Bobby shows to the deceased tutor is emotional, we can only hope that he will be very happy with the people he has chosen as a family.

