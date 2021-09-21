Doll found behind wall with murder note – News

A rag doll sitting on a wicker mini-chair. In her lap, a note. This was the vision of Professor Jonathan Lewis, 32, when he broke the wall under a staircase in the property he had just moved to, in a neighborhood in Liverpool, England.

A bizarre discovery, which turned grim once Lewis read the message brought by the toy. The content simply hinted at the murder of former residents of the place.

“Dear reader/new homeowner”, reads the beginning of the text. “Thank you for releasing me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to leave.”

And the way they supposedly left was unfriendly: “All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives.”

The letter ends with the wish of a good sleep to the new owner of the property, which would be a reason for fear for many. Not in the case of Lewis, as he explained in an interview with the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

“Some friends told me to put the house back on the market and move,” he revealed, “but I think it’s just a joke.”

In addition to finding everything “hilarious”, the professor also admitted that he “probably would have done the exact same thing” for potential future residents.

Of course, the security comes from the fact that Lewis knows about the history of the house he lives in: “The letter mentions 1961, but the realtor said the kitchen wasn’t finished until four or five years ago.” Another sign of a prank lies in the paper used to convey the message: “It looks relatively recent,” said the resident.

