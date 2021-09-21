Dolores screams in terror on her wedding night with Tonico · TV News

Dolores (Júlia Freitas/Daphne Bozaski) will live moments of horror on her wedding night with Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The young woman will lock herself in her room so as not to go to bed with the villain, who will try to break down the door to consummate the marriage. “You’ll never lay a finger on me,” she’ll scream on the six o’clock soap.

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will even kidnap her sister to prevent her from joining the bad character in the scenes that will be shown from next Friday (1st). With the help of Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues), she will abduct Eudoro’s youngest daughter (José Dumont) right outside the church.

“Let go of me! I don’t want to run away! Leave me!”, will shout Dolores, who will gladly return to Tonico. “She did this to punish me, for I abandoned her twice. I will never forgive myself for being so selfish,” laments the protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski.

The girl will fall into the mouths of the people when she enters time with her dress torn, dirty and even without the shoes that she lost during the kidnapping attempt. “But the bride is in a deplorable state,” commented Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella).

The Princess of the Two Sicilies will once again feel sorry for Daphne Bozaski’s character when she sees the deputy humiliate her at the end of the ceremony. “Didn’t you have a better dress to put on? People will soon see that you’re a guan that came out of the woods”, will roar the rogue.

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the second round

What happens to Dolores?

Tonico will drag Dolores into the house for her wedding night, but he’ll be startled when he realizes she’s locked herself in her rooms. “Open that door. Let me in. Open it,” he’ll yell, and he’ll soon lose patience. “Let me in, you bitch. I’m your husband,” he will continue.

Despite the fear, the girl will face the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero for the first time. “You’ll never lay a finger on me, Tonico, never,” she’ll promise.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.